Here are some Tuesday football briefs.



ZAMBIA END FIRST PRE-AFCON QUALIFIER CAMP

Chipolopolo on Tuesday ended their preliminary two day get-together in Lusaka ahead of their March 25 home date against Algeria and March 29 trip to Zimbabwe of their final 2021 AFCON Group H qualifiers.

Micho’s sixteen member home-based call-ups closed the camp with a 2-1 win over second tier side City of Lusaka in a training game played at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

Zanaco striker Moses Phiri and Red Arrows defender Paul Katema scored for Zambia while George Chikambala was on target for City.

Micho has summoned nineteen foreign based call-ups for the must-win Group H dates.



COACH WESTON MUMBA DIES

Coach Weston Mumba died on Tuesday at Levy Mwanawasa General Hospital in Lusaka.

Mumba played for and later coached Zamsure.

His other coaching stints include Lusaka City Council FC, Lusaka Dynamos and Mufulira Blackpool.