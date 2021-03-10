9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, March 10, 2021
type here...
Economy
Updated:

EAZ commends Government its continued engagements with IMF

By Chief Editor
44 views
1
Economy EAZ commends Government its continued engagements with IMF
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Economic Association of Zambia (EAZ) has commended the government for its continued engagements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) regarding the country’s responsibilities.

last week, the government concluded discussions with the (IMF) in relation to Zambia’s request at the end of last year for IMF support under an Extended Credit Facility (ECF).

This follows a virtual meeting which was held from 11th February to 3rd March this year led by the Minister of Finance Dr Bwalya Ng’andu with the IMF delegation, led by David Robinson.

And EAZ president Lubinda Haabazoka hoped that outcome of the engagements will see to it that certain challenges such the uncertainty in fuel prices are alleviated.

Dr Haabazoka said he is happy to learn that full information was given during the said discussions.

“I think that as the Economic Association of Zambia we are very happy that it has been indicated that talks were open and full information was provided and that talks will continue into the future,” he said.

“Of course we are a bit concerned with the possibility of having to adjust electricity prices, fuel prices but let us see how things turn around. Overall as an Association, we are of the idea of government engaging various stakeholders including the IMF.”

Previous articleNkana and Napsa Hunt For Positive Stars in North Africa
Next articleGovernment releases K 1 million to relocate Chawama and Kanyama flood victims

1 COMMENT

  1. karma, unprincipled people – not too long ago, you and a bunch of others were giving the middle finger to the IMF. What has changed? Indeed a politicians memory is selectively shot!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

ColumnsChief Editor - 0

The Constitution Clearly Doesn’t Allow a Third Term of Office

By Fred M'membe It's very clear that President Edgar Lungu and his disciples are trying to impose their will...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Indian to build agriculture university in Zambia

Economy Chief Editor - 17
-An Indian investor has pledged to build a specialised agriculture university in Zambia at an initial cost of US$1 million, Zambia’s High Commissioner to...
Read more

ZABS gets tough on product quality to ensure commodities on the markets are certified

Economy Chief Editor - 3
The Zambia Bureau of Standards (ZABS) has intensified the engagement of producers and other stakeholders on having their products meet required standards and...
Read more

Breaking the cycle of poor harvests

Economy editor - 1
Backed by GRZ, UN and GCF, Farmer Field Schools are helping Zambia’s small-scale farmers and their communities become better equipped with knowledge and capacity...
Read more

Galileo Resources to sell Star Zinc project in Zambia to Siege Mining

Economy Chief Editor - 0
UK based Galileo Resources has signed an agreement to divest the Star zinc project to local Zambian firm Siege Mining. As per the deal terms,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.