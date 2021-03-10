The Economic Association of Zambia (EAZ) has commended the government for its continued engagements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) regarding the country’s responsibilities.

last week, the government concluded discussions with the (IMF) in relation to Zambia’s request at the end of last year for IMF support under an Extended Credit Facility (ECF).

This follows a virtual meeting which was held from 11th February to 3rd March this year led by the Minister of Finance Dr Bwalya Ng’andu with the IMF delegation, led by David Robinson.

And EAZ president Lubinda Haabazoka hoped that outcome of the engagements will see to it that certain challenges such the uncertainty in fuel prices are alleviated.

Dr Haabazoka said he is happy to learn that full information was given during the said discussions.

“I think that as the Economic Association of Zambia we are very happy that it has been indicated that talks were open and full information was provided and that talks will continue into the future,” he said.

“Of course we are a bit concerned with the possibility of having to adjust electricity prices, fuel prices but let us see how things turn around. Overall as an Association, we are of the idea of government engaging various stakeholders including the IMF.”