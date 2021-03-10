Some PF Ndola District officials have accused Health Minister Jonas Chanda of bulldozing his way by awarding more health projects to his Bwana Mkubwa constituency.

Over the weekend, Dr Chanda officiated at a ground breaking ceremony for the upgrading of Kaloko mini-hospital in Bwana Mkubwa.

The project becomes the fourth mega health related project to be commissioned in Bwana Mkubwa after Dr Chanda diverted two other projects that were earmarked for Chifubu and Kabushi constituencies.

The development has upset some officials from the PF Ndola District Executive Committee who have accused Dr Chanda of greedy and abuse of his office authority.

The officials who opted to remain anonymous questioned why Dr Chanda had gone award to have four health projects in his constituency, depriving other areas in Ndola that need similar services.

They have since called on President Edgar Lungu to intervene and reverse the decision by Dr Chanda to award his constituency four health projects.

“We know that there is a JICA funded Level 1 Hospital coming up in Bwana Mkubwa, there is also another hospital being constructed by a UK charity and now the same constituency now has two more mini-hospitals,” the official said.

He added, “What is happening is that these selfish moves by Hon. Chanda are now costing the party in the District and now people are asking questions as to why Bwana Mkubwa is receiving everything. We also know that Dr Chanda is not popular on the ground and he is now using projects to win some favour from the people.”

“We want President Lungu to act on this irregularity because we know that for instance the project which was diverted from Chifubu had reached an advanced stage and all the planning had been done and now technocrats are wondering why they have to re-plan for Bwana Mkubwa projects now.”

“Why should someone get four projects to do with hospitals and clinics when other areas have none?” the official questioned.

Efforts to reach Dr Chanda proved futile as he did not answer his calls.