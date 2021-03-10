The Zambian Institute of Governance and Civil Liberties Advocacy Platform (ZIGCLAP) Chief Executive Officer Francis Chipili has encouraged political parties to demonstrate their democratic and constitutional right, through the successful holding of intra party elections before the general elections.

ZANIS reports that Mr Chipili observed that some political parties in the country have not held conventions since they were formed, hence encouraging them this year to hold intra party elections, before the general elections.

He said the constitution has provisions that dictate that all political parties must regularly conduct intra party democratic elections, hence the need for all political parties to follow the law.

“It is unacceptable that some political parties have candidates who always go unopposed and this is because their parties have not conducted any elections for over 10 years, this is a clear display of intimidation within the parties,” Mr Chipili said.

He added that it is important for political parties to hold intra party elections, in order to elect candidates who are popular among the people.

“Intra party elections can make political parties select candidates who are popular and can be put into positions such as the presidency and other important positions,” Mr Chipili said.

He further explained that it is important that political parties demonstrate to the Zambians that they are democratic by practicing intra party democracy.

“Zambia is a democratic country hence the need for every political party aspiring to led the country to observe this important factor we enjoy in the country,” he said.

Mr Chipili has since called on all political parties that are governments in waiting, to observe the democratic tenets of electing leaders at party level before they contest at national level.