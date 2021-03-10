Nkana have launched the CAF Confederation Cup group stage with a huge loss at Egyptian side Pyramids.

Kalampa were unsettled by Pyramids’ early goals to go down 3-0 in this Group D match played in Cairo on Wednesday evening.

The Egyptians took a 2-0 lead into the break thanks to goals registered by Islam Issa and Mahmoud Wadi in the opening nine minutes.

Wadi put Pyramids in the driving seat just after two minutes with Issa doubling the lead on nine minutes.

Nkana showed some flashes of brilliance in the last half despite failing to find the back of the net.

Mohamed Farooq put the icing on the cake with a late goal a minute into the second half stoppage time.

Meanwhile, Pyramids have shot to the top of Group D with three points while Nkana are bottom.

Second placed Raja Casablanca of Morocco edged Tanzania’s Namungo 1-0 in the earlier Group D match played in North Africa.