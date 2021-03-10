9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, March 10, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

PF distances itself from Paul Moonga’s remarks Against the Judiciary

By Chief Editor
44 views
0
Headlines PF distances itself from Paul Moonga's remarks Against the Judiciary
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has said that it has categorically distanced the party from the utterances attributed to Mr. PAUL MOONGA, alleging that some judges of the Constitutional Court are colluding with some opposition lawyers in a bribery scheme to disqualify President Edgar Lungu from contesting the 2021 general elections.

In a statement released to the media by Party Secretary General Davies Mwila, the party said that the the issue of President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility is a dead issue that was conclusively dealt with by the Constitutional Court of Zambia, adding that the Constitutional Court ruled that President Lungu is eligible to contest the 2021 elections.

“As a party we believe in the rule of law and the doctrine of separation of powers. We as a party in Government believe in the principle of the RULE of LAW and the doctrine of SEPARATION OF POWERS, ” Mr Mwila said before adding that the party respects the decisions of the Courts and checks and balances that the Judiciary gives to the government as demonstrated by PF’s past actions, which he said have been consistent when it comes to complying with the decisions of the courts.

” We recently complied with the court judgment to ensure that all former ministers who served after the dissolution of Parliament pay back the money in accordance with the judgment of the Constitutional Court, ” Mr Mwila said.

“We are not like other political party leaders who disparage the judiciary whenever a judgment goes against them. They are on record, trying to mislead the public that President Edgar Lungu is not eligible to contest the 2021 elections when the Constititional Court already ruled on the matter,” he said adding that the decision of the Constitutional Court is final and it cannot be challenged in any Court in Zambia.

Mr. Mwila concluded by saying that issuing a strong instruction to all members of the Patriotic Front to desist from issuing any statements against the judiciary and that the party will take stern disciplinary action against anyone who will defy this order.

Previous articleThe Cyber Security and Cyber-Crimes Bill is Oppressive and It must be Stopped

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

PF distances itself from Paul Moonga’s remarks Against the Judiciary

The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has said that it has categorically distanced the party from the utterances attributed to...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Health Minister allocates more health projects to his constituency, upsets Ndola party officials

Headlines Chief Editor - 10
Some PF Ndola District officials have accused Health Minister Jonas Chanda of bulldozing his way by awarding more health projects to his Bwana Mkubwa...
Read more

Government releases K 1 million to relocate Chawama and Kanyama flood victims

Headlines Chief Editor - 12
Government has released one million Kwacha towards the relocation of households affected by floods in Chawama and Kanyama compounds of Lusaka District. Disaster Management and...
Read more

Sumaili calls for peace ahead of elections

Headlines Chief Editor - 28
Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs, Godfridah Sumaili has called on the church to continue praying for the peace in the nation ahead...
Read more

Women achievers have done Zambia proud-President Lungu

Headlines Chief Editor - 37
President Edgar Lungu has paid glowing tribute to Zambian women for the various achievements they have attained at national and personal levels. President Lungu said...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.