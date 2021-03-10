Striker Walter Bwalya has received his debut DR Congo call-up.

The former Forest Rangers and Nkana striker is part of DR Congo coach Christian Nsengi’s 30-member team announced on March 10 for the third placed sides last two AFCON Group D qualifiers away to second placed Gabon on March 25 and leaders Gambia at home on March 29.

DRC have 6 points, one behind Gabon and Gambia who are tied on 7 points while Angola is bottom with 1 point.

Bwalya won the 2016 FAZ Golden Boot after scoring 23 goals their season with Nkana who finished third in that campaign.

He moved to Egyptian club El Gouna last year from Nkana where he became an instant hit scoring 13 goals during his debut season.

Bwalya later scored another three this term before Al Ahly snatched him in January but has managed just one goal since his big move to the Egyptian champions.