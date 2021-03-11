9.5 C
Cyber Security and cyber crimes Bill will bring about responsibility in the use of cyberspace among Zambians

The African Leaders Initiative YALI Governance advisor, Isaac Mwanza says the Cyber Security and cyber crimes Bill is a good Bill that will bring about responsibility in the use of cyberspace among Zambians.

Mr. Mwanza says globally, cybercrime laws are being enacted to deal with cyber crimes and these laws are not limited to social media as being perpetuated by many Zambians.

He adds that even in developed countries such as the United States of America, The United Kingdom, Australia, and Germany among others, laws such as this have been enacted, adding that Zambians should make a comparison with what has been done in other jurisdictions as it would help in the debate that has ensued around the Bill as opposed to debating it without facts.

“We support the Bill because it is aimed at dealing with matters to do with cyber crimes and all the concerns to do with safety and responsibility in that space.” He said.

“Let Parliament not postpone the enactment of the Bill on the basis that people will be criminalized when they undertake certain actions on social media, we want people to be responsible when they use social media, a lot of people have fallen prey to abuse, including the opposition itself, we have seen Leaders being taunted in the cyber space and that is unacceptable, only crminals should be afraid of the enactment this Bill” Mr Mwanza added.

