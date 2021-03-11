Government Deputy ChiefWhip Tutwa Ngulube says UPND aligned lawyer John Sangwa is committing treason for failing to recognise the duly elected President. Mr Ngulube also says the UPND aligned lawyer is committing a serious offence for not recognizing laws that allow President Edgar Lungu to contest the general elections.

Speaking in an interview in Lusaka, Mr Ngulube warned that Mr Sangwa should never blame anyone if he will be arrested for treason because he has shown to be a disobedient citizen.

Mr. Ngulube who is also Kabwe Central Constituency Member of Parlaiment, says lawyers need to set an example of being law abiding citizens unlike what Mr Sangwa is portraying.

“As far as we are concerned John Peter Sangwa is saying President Lungu will constitute treason by filling nominations.

But as far as we are concerned it is him John Sangwa who is committing treason because he does not want to recognise duly elected Head of State and he does not want to recognise the laws of Zmbia,” he says.

“He is throwing himself into a trap and he has no one to blame if the law takes its course,”.

Mr Ngulube also says the Government will use provisions of the laws of Zambia that restrict lawyers from misleading the public before adding that Mr Sangwa lost the case regarding the eligibility of President Lungu but he has continued to mislead the people which need to put to an end.

“As far as we are concerned there are laws that stop lawyers from misleading the public, there are laws that stop members of the public from giving false information to the public.

And there are also laws that restrict people attacking a lawfully elected Government. So we shall use some of these provisions to bar him from misleading the nation,” he says.