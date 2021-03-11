Zambian High Commissioner to South Africa, Jackson Miti has expressed concern over the increasing number of Zambians losing huge sums of money amounting to over K2.5million after being swindled through online platforms.

Maj. Gen. Miti said the Mission has in the recent months recorded several complaints of Zambians being scammed in trade related transactions.

He said the majority of victims were being scammed while trying to purchase agricultural implements, vehicle spare parts and home furniture from scammers posing as online suppliers.

“It is important for Zambians wishing to purchase goods online from South Africa to verify the authenticity of the companies they are dealing with before making payments,” he said.

Maj. Gen. Miti said it is unfortunate that most victims of online scams had reported matters to the Mission after being swindled.

He has since encouraged Zambians to seek guidance from the Mission whenever they plan to purchase anything online from South Africa.

This was according to a statement issued to the media by First Secretary for Press and Public Relations at the Zambian High Commission to South Africa, Naomi Nyawali.