Minister of Health, Jonas Chanda is saddened by some online and social media reports purporting that Zambia does not have the capacity to store the COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr Chanda says the country has functional cold chain systems and routine infrastructure utilized for the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI).

He explained that the cold chain capacity is well outlined in the national vaccine deployment plan, adding that it also has a provision for strengthening the current infrastructure, once Cabinet approves for the COVID-19 vaccine acquisition and deployment.

He therefore urged the public to have confidence in government stating that such information should be disregarded.

“The Zambian government continues to make necessary strides towards preparedness for COVID-19 vaccines acquisition and deployment,” Dr Chanda said.

Meanwhile, the minister disclosed that Zambia has in the last 24 hours recorded 580 new cases of COVID-19 out of 5,565 tests conducted, eight new deaths and 471 discharges, while the number of active cases stands at 2,738.

Dr Chanda noted that this brings the cumulative number of recorded cases to 83,913, with 1,148 deaths, while the cumulative number of recoveries is 80,027.

The Minister anticipated that with increased stocks of testing reagents expected in the country soon, the backlog will be completely cleared and that the reported positivity will be more reflective of the prevailing epidemiological picture.

He further said 84.7 percent out of 5,453 schools were found compliant with COVID-19 guidelines after his ministry conducted some assessments ahead of reopening of schools across the country.

Dr Chanda added that 10 percent were requested to delay re-opening in order to put in place the necessary requirements and the additional five percent were closed down and given notice orders.

The Minister assured that government remains committed to ensuring that learning institutions are kept safe for both the learners and teachers.

He explained that similar check-ups were conducted in trading places and social congregate settings, and impressive levels of compliance were reported with recommendations for improvements.

Dr Chanda has warned those issuing fake COVID-19 negative certificates that the law will catch up with them.

He directed the ministry and other Regulatory Agencies to move in quickly and act on the unscrupulous people.

Dr Chanda reminded the public to continue adhering to the five golden rules in the fight against COVID-19 ahead of the long weekend and beyond.

This is contained in a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today.