Minister of Home Affairs, Stephen Kampyongo has announced that government is in the process of formulating mechanisms to protect children from abuse and manipulation especially on social media.

Mr. Kampyongo says government is worried that the increase in access to internet by children is posing a threat to the wellbeing of the young ones as most of them are falling prey to abuse and manipulation.

He says the new mechanisms and the enforcement of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes laws will deter culprits from abusing the cyber space to manipulate, traffic and entice children to indulge in illicit activities that are detrimental to the livelihood.

The Minister said this before departure for Zambia after attending the Fourteenth United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice which has come to an end today in Kyoto, Japan.

He has since urged parents to monitor the activities of their children especially on social media as a measure to protect them.

And Mr. Kampyongo has announced that reforms for the country’s correctional service have advanced with a focus on empowerment of youthful prisoners with various skills.

“It is government’s wish to see all the prisoners becoming more productive with skill sets that guarantees good livelihood and capacity to contribute to national development once they are released from the correctional facilities,” said the Minister.

He said government will ensure that those released from correctional facilities are fully reformed so that they do not engage in criminal activities once they are integrated into society.

The Minister said it is for this reason that government will soon recruit Correctional Officers with various skills as part of the reforms.

Meanwhile Mr. Kampyongo has described the just ended Kyoto congress as a success saying the lessons and experiences learnt will benefit the country in preventing crimes and administration of criminal justice, which is key to the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals -SDGs-.

The congress which drew participants around the globe was held under the theme, “Advancing crime prevention, criminal justice and the rule of law: towards the achievement of the 2030 Agenda.”

The UN Crime Congress has since adopted a political declaration that will set the crime prevention and criminal justice agenda for the next five years. This contained in a press statement issued by the First Secretary-Press at the Zambian Embassy in Tokyo, Japan Yotamu Mugara.