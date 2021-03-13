Division One side Konkola Blades have stunned Forest Rangers to reach the semifinals of the 2021 ABSA Cup.

Striker Emmanuel Mwaba scored a late goal in the lunchtime match at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka when Konkola overcame topflight outfis Forest 1-0 on Saturday.

Mwaba scored after 73 minutes to see Forest’s return to the competition after 13 years end in tears.

Fewer scoring opportunities were seen in the goalless first half as both teams attempted to lead.

Konkola’s Christian Mpoyi saw his seventh minute well intended strike go wide before Forest striker Webster Muzaza forced a save from keeper Willard Mwanza from a free kick.

Konkola have become the first team to reach the ABSA Cup semifinals this season.

Meanwhile, Sharp Razor are seeking to replicate their 2011 form which saw them emerge runners up.

Konkola qualified for the competition after finishing top in Division One half way into the 2020/21 season.