A traditional Leader has appealed to the Water Resources Management Authority (WARMA) to curb the rampant and unfair usage of water by commercial farmers in Chongwe District and surrounding areas.

Chieftainess Nkomesha Mukamambo (II) of the Busoli Royal Establishment of Chongwe, said the unfair usage of water by commercial farmers is creating water shortages and disadvantaging local people.

The traditional leader urged WARMA to enforce her mandate and regulate and safeguard water resources in the country to equally benefit both local people and commercial users.

Chieftainess Nkomesha said this when WARMA officials led by Director General, Kenneth Nyundu paid a courtesy call on her at her Makuyu palace in Chongwe District.

“We want to work with WARMA in resolving water resources challenges in the chiefdom which have been disadvantaging our local people in having adequate access to water resources at all levels” said Chieftainess Nkomesha.

“We further need the Authority’s assistance in curbing unfair practices in utilization of the resource which is very rampant among commercial farmers and further creates an equal sharing of this precious resource at both commercial and domestic levels”, said the traditional leader.

In a press statement issued to the media in Lusaka today, WARMA Public Relations Officer, Joshua Kapila, and Chieftainess Nkomesha urged the water regulator to embark on a rapid water assessment project to quickly help resolve the water challenges in her chiefdom.

She urged WARMA to engage the local people who have been facing challenges in accessing water resources in the chiefdom.

And WARMA Director General, Kenneth Nyundu assured Chieftainess Nkomesha that the Rapid Water Assessment exercise to be implemented in her Chiefdom will help mitigate the water shortages and challenges in her chiefdom.

“We are in your Chiefdom to do a Rapid Water Assessment audit exercise to bring sanity and equal sharing of water resources in the catchment for both domestic and commercial users”, said Eng. Nyundu.

And speaking when he received the WARMA delegation, Chongwe District Commissioner, Robert Mwanza assured Mr Nyundu and his team of government’s support in the implementation of the Rapid Water Assessment program.

The Chongwe catchment has been experiencing water shortages prompting WARMA to embark on a Rapid Water Assessment aimed at addressing unequal access to the resource for domestic and economic use in the area.

Resolving the water challenges will enable communities access to the valuable water resources for personal and economic development and protect lives from experiencing continued water shortages.

Last year, the Authority conducted a similar Rapid Water Assessment program in the Luangwa and Lunsemfwa Sub-catchments respectively.

The Water Resources Management Authority (WARMA) was established under the Water Resources Management Act No. 21 of 2011, to regulate, manage and develop water resources in the country and ensure equal access.