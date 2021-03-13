9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, March 13, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Copperbelt Province has enough medicines and medical supplies for all health facilities- Nundwe

By Chief Editor
44 views
0
General News Copperbelt Province has enough medicines and medical supplies for all health facilities-...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe has assured Copperbelt residents that the province has enough medicines and medical supplies for all health facilities in the region.

Mr Nundwe said this when he toured the Zambia Medical and Medicines Authority (ZMMA) Copperbelt hub in Luanshya that he was happy with the medical stock and the distribution of medical drugs in the province

He said matters of health of the people are a priority to government, and establishing of the regional medical hub is to ensure medicines are available on time for the wellbeing of people.

He said he will not allow any deficiencies or pilfering of drugs at health facilities as this has potential to affect service delivery to the people.

“We do not want to see drugs expiring at the hub when people need them, this calls for alertness of members of staff at the facility, don’t allow stock to deplete, order on time,” PS emphasized.

ZANIS reports that the PS has since directed ZMMA regional hub to ensure the facility has enough stock off medicines and medical supplies and distributed to all the health facilities in the province.

“President Edgar Lungu pays high premium to issues of health because in the absence of good health, the country cannot develop, he said

And Copperbelt Province Health Director Dr Robert Zulu said the facility is strategically positioned in the province to enable people access medicines at facilities in their communities.

Dr. Zulu said his office was looking forward to have the facility commissioned so that it becomes fully operational to enhance service delivery in the province.

Hub Manager Mathews Fwambo said since the establishment in 2018, the facility distributes medicines and medical supplies to 6 districts while others are serviced by third party partners up to the health centers.

Previous articleCoordinated delivery of social service protection programmes key – PS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Copperbelt Province has enough medicines and medical supplies for all health facilities- Nundwe

Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe has assured Copperbelt residents that the province has enough medicines and medical supplies...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Coordinated delivery of social service protection programmes key – PS

General News Chief Editor - 0
GOVERNMENT says it remains committed to prioritizing the coordinated delivery of social service protection programmes as close to the people as possible as contained...
Read more

Early marriages another form of Gender Based Violence – Kampamba

General News Chief Editor - 0
Government says early marriages is another form of Gender Based Violence (GBV) especially for pupils. Community Development and Social Services Minister Kampamba Mulenga says government...
Read more

Zambia to protect children from social media abuse – Kampyongo

General News Chief Editor - 14
Minister of Home Affairs, Stephen Kampyongo has announced that government is in the process of formulating mechanisms to protect children from abuse and manipulation...
Read more

Hold office bearers accountable – PANOS

General News Chief Editor - 0
PANOS Institute Southern Africa Executive Director, Vusumuzi SIFILE says citizens should hold duty bearers accountable on various issues affecting their welfare in the country....
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.