Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe has assured Copperbelt residents that the province has enough medicines and medical supplies for all health facilities in the region.

Mr Nundwe said this when he toured the Zambia Medical and Medicines Authority (ZMMA) Copperbelt hub in Luanshya that he was happy with the medical stock and the distribution of medical drugs in the province

He said matters of health of the people are a priority to government, and establishing of the regional medical hub is to ensure medicines are available on time for the wellbeing of people.

He said he will not allow any deficiencies or pilfering of drugs at health facilities as this has potential to affect service delivery to the people.

“We do not want to see drugs expiring at the hub when people need them, this calls for alertness of members of staff at the facility, don’t allow stock to deplete, order on time,” PS emphasized.

ZANIS reports that the PS has since directed ZMMA regional hub to ensure the facility has enough stock off medicines and medical supplies and distributed to all the health facilities in the province.

“President Edgar Lungu pays high premium to issues of health because in the absence of good health, the country cannot develop, he said

And Copperbelt Province Health Director Dr Robert Zulu said the facility is strategically positioned in the province to enable people access medicines at facilities in their communities.

Dr. Zulu said his office was looking forward to have the facility commissioned so that it becomes fully operational to enhance service delivery in the province.

Hub Manager Mathews Fwambo said since the establishment in 2018, the facility distributes medicines and medical supplies to 6 districts while others are serviced by third party partners up to the health centers.