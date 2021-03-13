9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, March 13, 2021
General News
Eight for Possession of government drugs and illegal operation of drug stores

By Chief Editor
The Zambia Police have arrested eight people for suspected illegal possession of government drugs and illegal operation of drug stores.

Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) Senior Public Relations Officer, Christabel Mutale Iliamupu, has disclosed this in a press statement issued to the media in Lusaka today.

She said among the arrested, are five men aged between 24 and 40 identified as Stephen Mumba, Allan Ngoma, Apson Phiri, Francis Banda and Fredrick Ngoma who have been charged for operating pharmacies without certificates of registration Contrary to Section 14(1) of the Medicines and Allied Substances Act (3) of 2013.

She said others are two women identified as Mary Tembo 24, 35 years old Everlyn Phiri and Andsen Phiri 47.

‘The suspects have been detained at Chipata Central Police station and will soon appear in court,” Mrs Illiamupu stated.

