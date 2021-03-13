President Edgar Lungu has challenged youths in the country to participate fully in the electoral process and aspire for leadership positions ahead of the general elections on August 12, 2021.

Speaking during the Youth day commemoration in Lusaka, President Lungu urged youths to reject political violence saying that it is not only capable of destroying the country but also cost their lives.

President Lungu warned that anyone found wanting, regardless of their political affiliation, gender, tribe among other factors will face the law.

The Head of State called on every citizen to guard the peace that people have continued to enjoy, saying that there will always be one Zambia.

He noted that his governance system focuses towards creating a better Zambia for all by providing inspirational and visionary leadership to the nation and promoting inclusive governance.

“My government shall continue to ensure that the country and the citizens enjoy peace ahead of this year’s general elections and that the law will take its full course on any erring individuals,” President Lungu noted.

The Head of State called for openness, transparency, cooperation, peace, mutual understanding and respect among all political players and stakeholders as the nation prepares for the general elections.

And speaking in an interview with the media, President Lungu assured that he is ready to sign the cybersecurity and crimes bill as soon as it reaches his office.

The Head of State explained that he was waiting for the necessary procedure before it is presented to State House by the Speaker of the National Assembly. He urged that the time is limited for people to abuse cyberspace before he signs the bill.

Zambia commemorated Youth Day under the theme: Enhancing National Development through Sustainable Youth Partnerships.