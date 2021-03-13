The opposition UPND is scared of facing President Edgar Lungu on the ballot paper in the forthcoming general elections, says Lunte Member of Parliament Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya.

Hon Kafwaya, who is also Transport and Communications Minister, wonders why the UPND and their surrogates have continued to talk about President Lungu’s eligibility despite the Constitutional Court ruling over the matter. Hon Kafwaya said this when he featured on Kasama Radio Station in Kasama District, Northern Province. The programme was also carried live on seven other radio stations in Northern Province.

Hon Kafwaya emphasized that President Lungu is eligible to stand further clarifying that his eligibility is just a political debate now.

“Listen my elder brother, this debate of President Lungu being eligible to stand is a waste of time because the Constitutional Court already ruled on this matter. Why are they scared of President Lungu in this manner? Let me tell you why, it’s because they know they can’t defeat him in an election,” he said.

“Let me emphasize that the court ruled on this matter but the opposition still talks about it. You can’t appeal the decision of the Constitutional Court. The court guided that President Lungu ruled for one year from 2014 to 2015 and that does not constitute a term of office. The court further guided that President Lungu’s first term started in 2016 and his second term starts from 2021. Shockingly, they still debate about this matter despite that judgment by the court.”

The Lunte Lawmaker also said UPND is not ready to govern the nation as they even fail to come up with a workable manifesto.

He said if they were ready to take over the governance of the country, they would even have managed to come up with an alternative Economic Recovery Plan based on what the PF government of President Lungu has produced.

Meanwhile, Chilubi Member of Parliament Mulenga Fube has charged that the opposition are bringing up the third term debate because they are scared of being defeated by President Edgar Lungu and the Ruling Patriotic Front (PF).

Mr. Fube explained that the opposition are bringing up the debate so that they can confuse people who want to support President Lungu in the August general election.

He however, stated that President Lungu is eligible for another full term as he has only served one term in office according to the constitution.

He said the Constitution court has already ruled that President Lungu has only served one term and wondered why people are bringing up the debate.

“The highly respected court has already ruled that President Lungu has only ruled for one term. The first rein which was only for a year and some months cannot be counted as a term” he said.

Mr. Fube has since challenged opposition political parties not to bring up unnecessary issues but compete favourable in the political arena.

“Let people compete favourably by seeking votes from the people. Let them compete through issue based campaign” he said.

He has further advised Zambians to ignore the third term notion and continue supporting President Lungu.