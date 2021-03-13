Holders Zesco United needed post-match penalties against Division One side Kansanshi Dynamos to reach the semifinals of the 2021 ABSA Cup.

Zesco overcame Kansanshi 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in regulation time of this second quarter final tie.

Keeper Toaster Nsabata was the hero for Zesco after saving one penalty and scoring another during the dramatic shootout at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka on Saturday.

The two teams went to the break with a goalless scoreline.

Zesco went up 1-0 minutes away from the final whistle when scoring through Zimbabwean Tafadzwa Rusike.

Kansanshi keeper Scotch Mwanza ensured the game was decided on penalties when equalizing via an 88th minute penalty to beat Nsabata.

Meanwhile, Zesco have joined Konkola Blades in the ABSA Cup semifinals.

Blades earlier at Woodlands Stadium stunned Forest Rangers 1-0 in the first quarterfinal tie to reach the last four.