The family of late Chipolopolo star Harrison “Wawa” Chongo has hailed the decision by Mufulira Council to name a street in his honour.

Harrison Chongo Street is located in Ndeke Township where Wawa built a mansion during his peak days as a player.

Chongo featured for Zambia at four Africa Cup of Nations editions in which he won silver at the 1994 event in Tunisia and bronze at the 1996 tournament in South Africa.

“We are very delighted by the step implemented by Mufulira Municipal to name our street after my late father in Ndeke Village where he resided,” said Chongo’s first born son Castro.

The legendary defender died in 2011 at the time he was coaching his boyhood club Mighty Mufulira Wanderers.

“On behalf of the family, I would like to thank people involved in this project and for recognizing my father for his contribution to the development of Ndeke and football in our country,” said Castro.

Chongo, who played for Saudi Arabian club Al Taawoun from 1992 to 2002, was one of the first developers in Ndeke Township.