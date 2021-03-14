9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, March 14, 2021
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Chongo’s Family Thanks Mufulira Council For Honouring “Wawa”

By sports
44 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Chongo's Family Thanks Mufulira Council For Honouring "Wawa"
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The family of late Chipolopolo star Harrison “Wawa” Chongo has hailed the decision by Mufulira Council to name a street in his honour.

Harrison Chongo Street is located in Ndeke Township where Wawa built a mansion during his peak days as a player.

Chongo featured for Zambia at four Africa Cup of Nations editions in which he won silver at the 1994 event in Tunisia and bronze at the 1996 tournament in South Africa.

“We are very delighted by the step implemented by Mufulira Municipal to name our street after my late father in Ndeke Village where he resided,” said Chongo’s first born son Castro.

The legendary defender died in 2011 at the time he was coaching his boyhood club Mighty Mufulira Wanderers.

“On behalf of the family, I would like to thank people involved in this project and for recognizing my father for his contribution to the development of Ndeke and football in our country,” said Castro.

Chongo, who played for Saudi Arabian club Al Taawoun from 1992 to 2002, was one of the first developers in Ndeke Township.

Previous articleZanaco and Lusaka Dynamos Reach 2021 ABSA Cup Semi’s

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Chongo’s Family Thanks Mufulira Council For Honouring “Wawa”

The family of late Chipolopolo star Harrison “Wawa” Chongo has hailed the decision by Mufulira Council to name a...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zanaco and Lusaka Dynamos Reach 2021 ABSA Cup Semi’s

Feature Sports sports - 0
Zanaco and Lusaka Dynamos will meet in the 2021 ABSA Cup semifinals following respective post-match victories in Sunday’s quarterfinal doubleheader played at Woodlands Stadium...
Read more

Napsa Stars Grant Coach Fathi Compassionate Leave

Feature Sports sports - 0
Napsa Stars have announced that head coach Mohamed Fathi has gone on compassionate leave with immediate effect. Coach Fathi last month lost his father in...
Read more

Late “Wawa” Chongo Gets Mufulira Street Name

Feature Sports sports - 1
Mufulira Council has named a road in the district in honour of the late former Chipolopolo and Mighty Mufulira Wanderers star defender Harrison “Wawa”...
Read more

Zesco Toil to ABSA Cup Semifinals After Shootout Victory

Feature Sports sports - 0
Holders Zesco United needed post-match penalties against Division One side Kansanshi Dynamos to reach the semifinals of the 2021 ABSA Cup. Zesco overcame Kansanshi 5-4...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.