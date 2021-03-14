Photo Gallery Updated: March 14, 2021 Vice President Inonge Wina visits flood victims in Kuku compound Lusaka in Pictures By Chief Editor March 14, 2021 44 views 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Photo Gallery Vice President Inonge Wina visits flood victims in Kuku compound Lusaka in... Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com Vice President Inonge Wina flanked by DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe inspecting the drainage system being built to help flooding off Kanyama area at road 55 Engineers from ZNS and Zambia Army working on the drainage system being built to help flooding off Kanyama area at road 55 Vice President Inonge Wina inspecting the drainage system being built to help flooding off Kanyama area at road 55 Engineers from ZNS and Zambia Army working on the drainage system being built to help flooding off Kanyama area at road 55 Vice President Inonge Wina flanked by DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe inspecting the drainage system being built to help flooding off Kanyama area at road 55 Vice President Inonge Wina interacts with Kuku Compound flood victims relocated to the up land near Kafue road Vice President Inonge Wina with her entourage visiting the place where they relocated Kuku compound flood Victims to the up land near Kafue road Vice President Inonge Wina flanked by DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe confers with the flood during the tour of Kuku compound Relocated Kuku compound flood Victims at the new place on the up land near Kafue road Vice President Inonge Wina with her entourage visiting the place where they relocated Kuku compound flood Victims to the up land near Kafue road Tents provided by DMMU to Kuku compound flood Relocated Kuku compound flood Victims at the new place on the up land near Kafue road DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe showing the flooded area to the Vice President Inonge Wina during the tour of the flooded kuku compound Flooded houses in kuku compound in Lusaka Vice President Inonge Wina speaking to journalists whilst DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe and Minister Chiefs Lowrance Sichalwe during the tour of the flooded kuku compound Vice President Inonge Wina with DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe inspecting the flood houses in Kuku compound DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe showing Vice President Inonge Wina (c), Minister Chiefs Lowrance Sichalwe (l) and Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary Ellias Kamanga during the tour of the flooded kuku compound Previous articleWomen cooperatives to be strengthened LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. - Advertisement - Loading... Latest News Photo GalleryChief Editor - March 14, 20210Vice President Inonge Wina visits flood victims in Kuku compound Lusaka in Pictures Read more General News Women cooperatives to be strengthened Chief Editor - March 14, 2021 Headlines President Lungu’s PF Government Commended for its continued subsidizing of the Agriculture Sector Chief Editor - March 14, 2021 Feature Sports Late “Wawa” Chongo Gets Mufulira Street Name sports - March 13, 2021 Feature Sports Zesco Toil to ABSA Cup Semifinals After Shootout Victory sports - March 13, 2021 More Articles In This Category Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji’s Bell 430 Helicopter in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - March 2, 2021 60 Read more The Launch of an Empowerment Scheme for Churches in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - February 26, 2021 28 Read more Commissioning of ultra-modern teaching, learning complex at UNZA in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - February 20, 2021 43 Read more Pictures of Home Affairs Minister Tour at Zambia Police’s New Surveillance Centre Under Construction Photo Gallery Chief Editor - February 17, 2021 28 Read more - Advertisement -