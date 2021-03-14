9.5 C
Photo Gallery
Vice President Inonge Wina visits flood victims in Kuku compound Lusaka in Pictures

Vice President Inonge Wina flanked by DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe inspecting the drainage system being built to help flooding off Kanyama area at road 55
Engineers from ZNS and Zambia Army working on the drainage system being built to help flooding off Kanyama area at road 55
Vice President Inonge Wina inspecting the drainage system being built to help flooding off Kanyama area at road 55
Engineers from ZNS and Zambia Army working on the drainage system being built to help flooding off Kanyama area at road 55
Vice President Inonge Wina flanked by DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe inspecting the drainage system being built to help flooding off Kanyama area at road 55
Vice President Inonge Wina interacts with Kuku Compound flood victims relocated to the up land near Kafue road
Vice President Inonge Wina with her entourage visiting the place where they relocated Kuku compound flood Victims to the up land near Kafue road
Vice President Inonge Wina flanked by DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe confers with the flood during the tour of Kuku compound
Relocated Kuku compound flood Victims at the new place on the up land near Kafue road
Vice President Inonge Wina with her entourage visiting the place where they relocated Kuku compound flood Victims to the up land near Kafue road
Tents provided by DMMU to Kuku compound flood
Relocated Kuku compound flood Victims at the new place on the up land near Kafue road
DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe showing the flooded area to the Vice President Inonge Wina during the tour of the flooded kuku compound
Flooded houses in kuku compound in Lusaka
Vice President Inonge Wina speaking to journalists whilst DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe and Minister Chiefs Lowrance Sichalwe during the tour of the flooded kuku compound
Vice President Inonge Wina with DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe inspecting the flood houses in Kuku compound
DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe showing Vice President Inonge Wina (c), Minister Chiefs Lowrance Sichalwe (l) and Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary Ellias Kamanga during the tour of the flooded kuku compound
