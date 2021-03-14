Zanaco and Lusaka Dynamos will meet in the 2021 ABSA Cup semifinals following respective post-match victories in Sunday’s quarterfinal doubleheader played at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

Dynamos and Zanaco join Konkola Blades and defending champions Zesco United in the last four after they sailed through in Saturday’s doubleheader at the same venue.

In Sunday’s lunchtime kickoff, Dynamos beat Prison Leopards 3-1 in the shootouts after a 1-1 fulltime result.

In regulation time, Dynamos took the lead in the 15th minute off a Tshite Mweshi own-goal before Taddy Etekiama equalized in the 35th minute.

In the final last eight match, Zanaco had to rally twice in regulation time to finish 2-2 against Kabwe Warriors in their Midlands Derby clash.

Akakulubewa Mwachiyaba tapped-in Clement Mundia cross in the 26th minute for Warriors to give them a 1-0 halftime lead.

Moses Phiri then equalized in the 50th minute before Field Kandela restored parity in the 82nd minute.

Kandela fired in the ball from an acute angle after Prince Mumba’s initial shot came off a Zanaco body and rolled in front him to make no mistake from the tight position on the left goal-line.

But Zanaco striker Rogers Kola struck in the 88th minute to send the match into post-match penalties that Zanaco won 6-5.

The semifinals will be played during the weekend of April 18 at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe with Zesco playing Blades and Dynamos battling Zanaco.

The final will be played during the weekend of April 25 at venues to be announced by FAZ.