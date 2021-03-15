9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, March 15, 2021
153 Covid-19 cases recorded in 24 hours

Minister of Health Jonas Chanda has revealed that the Zambia has continued to record a downward trend in new Covid-19 cases. Dr. Chanda said in the last 24 hours, a total of 153 new cases were recorded out of 4,353 tests conducted. This represents four percent.

He said in a press statement issued to the media in Lusaka today that the cumulative number of confirmed cases recorded to date is 84,950.

He said with regards to provinces, Copperbelt recorded 36 new cases, Lusaka 25, Northern 24, North-Western 23, Southern 21, Luapula 11, Western 7 and Eastern 6.

Dr. Chanda noted that the highest positivity was recorded in Copperbelt province while Eastern Province had the lowest positivity.

He added that Luapula and North-Western Provinces had positivity above national average.

The Health Minister disclosed that two deaths were recorded in Lusaka province while Copperbelt, Eastern, Northern and North-Western provinces had one Covid-19 related death each.

“The cumulative number of Covid-19 related deaths recorded to date stands at 1,164. The deaths are classified as 639 Covid-19 deaths and 525 Covid-19 associated deaths,” he said.

He added that a combined total of 619 discharges were recorded from both the Covid-19 isolation facilities and home management, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 82,375.

“We currently have 1,411 active cases of whom 1,262 are under community management and 149 are admitted to our Covid-19 isolation facilities. Among those admitted, 107 are on oxygen therapy and 26 are in critical condition,” he stated.

Yesterday, government announced that a total of 323 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in 24 hours.

  1. A lot of misbehaving is going on on the copper belt. Can my bro lusambo unleash the whlp.

    We are delaying the procurement of the vaccine so that we see effects of these rushed vaccines on the developed world. Today we found out that the British AstraZeneca leads to blood clots. This would explain all the bumbaklaaat comments from the upnd diasporans. They have clots on their brains

