Storm clouds are gathering in Kitwe and Lusaka ahead Nkana and Napsa Stars’ Wednesdays match-day-two CAF Confederation Cup group home games against their respective North African opponents.

Both Nkana and Napsa are rock bottom of Group D and B respectively following their March 10 defeats in North Africa.

Napsa’s guest JS Kabylie of Algeria, who are second in Group B on 3 points, arrived late Sunday evening in Lusaka.

JSK is second in Group B after a 1-0 home win over Cameroon side Coton Sport.

Napsa are seeking their first points after losing 2-0 away in Morocco against CAF Confederation Cup defending champions and Group B leaders RS Berkane.

Meanwhile, Nkana’s opponents Raja Casablanca of Morocco were due to arrive by press-time late on Monday evening in Ndola ahead of their match there at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

Nkana, like Napsa, lost in North Africa in mid-week following a 3-0 defeat in Egypt against Cairo side and Group D leaders Pyramids FC.

Raja is second on 3 points after a 1-0 home win over Tanzanian side Namungo.

WEEKEND SCORECARD

2021 ABSA CUP QUARTERFINALS

Woodlands Stadium, Lusaka

13/03/2021

Forest 0 Rangers -Konkola Blades 1(Emmanuel Mwaba 73′)

*Zesco United 1(Tafadzwa Rusike 89′)-Kansanshi Dynamos 1(Scotch Mwanza 90’+1 pen)

*Zesco advance 5-3 on pp

14/03/2021

*Lusaka Dynamos 1(Tshite Mweshi 15’og)-Prison Leopards 1(Taddy Etekiama 35′)

*Lusaka Dynamos advance 3-1 pp

*Zanaco 2(Moses Phiri 50′,Roger Kola 88′)-Kabwe Warriors 2(Akakulubewa Mwachiyaba 26′, Field Kandela 82′)

Zanaco advance 6-5 on pp

SEMFINALS

Arthur Davies Stadium,Kitwe

17-18/04/2021

Zesco-Konkola

Zanaco-Lusaka Dynamos