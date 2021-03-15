Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon. Joseph Malanji, M.P, led the Zambian delegation in Lusaka which participated in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Council of Ministers videoconference meeting from Friday, 12th March, 2021 to Saturday 13th March, 2021.

Hon. Malanji was accompanied by Ministry of Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary International Relations and Cooperation Ambassador Chalwe Lombe, and other senior officials from the Ministries of Finance; National Development Planning; and Commerce, Trade and Industry.

The virtual Ministerial meeting was hosted by the Republic of Mozambique.

During the meeting, Council approved the annual corporate plan and budget for the year 2021-2022. Council deliberated on the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the region; the draft Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP) 2020-30 implementation plan; the transformation of the SADC Parliamentary Forum into a Parliament; and the Disaster Risk Management and Response, among other issues.

Council conducted a postmortem on the process of selecting candidates for African Union positions to ensure effective coordination and cohesiveness of SADC. On this item, Hon. Malanji conveyed the Zambian Government’s appreciation for the overwhelming support given by fellow SADC member states towards the re-election of Ambassador Albert Muchanga as Commissioner for Economic Development, Trade, Industry and Mining.

Hon. Malanji reaffirmed the Zambian government’s unwavering commitment to working closely with other member states towards making Africa a significant and competitive industrial and leading trading partner in the global economy.

The Minister noted that the huge adverse socio-economic impact of COVID-19 has not only reinforced the need for solidarity but has also categorically shown the importance of harnessing innovation and emerging technologies.

Hon. Malanji stated that the regional and African markets have limitless possibilities and opportunities but that the realisation of the ambitious agenda requires the full participation of all member states.

“The Zambian Government wishes to urge all the remaining member states to deposit their instruments of ratification and submit their respective market offers for the African Continental Free Trade Area to be fully functional. It is only by doing this that we will be able to actualise our development goals, build resilience to external financial and economic crises and foster inclusive growth on the continent,” the Minister said.

Hon. Malanji also conveyed his condolences to the Government of the Republic of South Africa on the death of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini of the Zulu, who passed away on Friday 12th March, 2021. The Minister further conveyed his sympathies to the countries in the region that had recorded deaths of people owing to Covid-19.

Earlier during the official opening on Friday, Chairperson of the SADC Council of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of the Republic of Mozambique Hon. Veronica Nataniel Macamo Dlhovo expressed hope that the southern African region would record success under its theme SADC: 40 Years Building Peace and Security and Promoting Development and Resilience in the Face of Global Challenges.

SADC Executive Secretary Dr. Stergomena Tax highlighted the progress recorded in the implementation of regional programmes in areas such as trade, infrastructure development and energy, among others.

Dr. Tax emphasized the need for member states to work towards achieving the long term industrialization objective through encouraging the private sector to exploit the profiled value chains in various sectors for the benefit of the region; and operationalizing the SADC Regional Development Fund to ensure adequate and sustainable funding.

The Executive Secretary called for the acceleration of initiatives to enhance capacities and capabilities of Small and Medium Enterprises for the benefit of citizens in the region; and the finalization of the SADC Digital Economy Strategy which is a necessity, drawing from lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The SADC Council of Ministers is the principal advisory institution to the Summit on matters of overall policy, harmonious functioning and development of SADC.