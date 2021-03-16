9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, March 16, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Current practice of detaining persons with immigration offences in correctional facilities will soon end

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
General News Current practice of detaining persons with immigration offences in correctional facilities will...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Home Affairs Minister Hon. Stephen Kampyongo says detaining of persons with immigration offences in correctional facilities will soon be a thing of a past once the National Migration Policy is finalized and approved by the cabinet.

Speaking when he officiated at the opening of the Senior and Regional Immigration Officers’ annual conference at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lusaka today, Hon Kampyongo said the detention of persons with immigration offenses in correctional facilities goes against international best practices.

“I am aware that the development of the National Migration Policy has advanced. I look forward to supporting the adoption of the policy once the documents have been submitted to cabinet for approval,” Hon. Kampyongo said.

Hon. Kampyongo said the National Migration Policy will provide a well-coordinated framework that will enhance the positive contributions of migrants to national development.

“It will also provide for better integration of migration in development plans, improve data collection on migration and remittance flows, improve recruitment mechanisms, and facilitate international Labour mobility through safe and legal channels,” he said.

And Hon.Kampyongo reiterated Government’s commitment to ensuring the continued modernization of operations in the Immigration Department and commended Immigration officers for embracing new digital platforms being implemented.

“The ministry will prioritize recruitment, the procurement of water transport and will continue with the planned construction of decent housing units,” He said.

Department of Immigration Director General, Dr Denny Lungu
Department of Immigration Director General, Dr Denny Lungu

Meanwhile, Department of Immigration Director General, Dr Denny Lungu thanked the Government for the support rendered.
“For the very first time in the history of the department, all the 98 stations have motor vehicles. This gesture has boosted morale among officers,” he said.

And Dr Lungu disclosed that the draft migration policy has been finalized and will soon be presented to cabinet for approval.
“The policy once finalized will contribute to a well-managed migration which contributes to improved national security and socio-economic development,” Dr. Lungu said.

The opening of the Senior and Regional Immigration Officers’ annual conference at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lusaka
The opening of the Senior and Regional Immigration Officers’ annual conference at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lusaka

Immigration Officer
Immigration Officer

The opening of the Senior and Regional Immigration Officers’ annual conference at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lusaka
The opening of the Senior and Regional Immigration Officers’ annual conference at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lusaka

Immigration Officer
Immigration Officer

Previous articleJohn Sangwa does not understand the law, he is misleading people-Tutwa

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Current practice of detaining persons with immigration offences in correctional facilities will soon end

Home Affairs Minister Hon. Stephen Kampyongo says detaining of persons with immigration offences in correctional facilities will soon be...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

John Sangwa does not understand the law, he is misleading people-Tutwa

General News Chief Editor - 2
Government Chief Whip Tutwa Ngulube says Zambians should ignore UPND aligned lawyer John Sangwa because he does not understand the law. And Mr Ngulube who...
Read more

KCM warns the public over fake commercial document

General News Chief Editor - 0
Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) seeks to warn its commercial partners and members of the public over a document circulated by unscrupulous people purporting that...
Read more

EU appoints Trevor Simumba as Senior Trade Expert to the EU

General News Chief Editor - 7
The European Union (EU) has appointed renowned trade specialist and advisor, Trevor Simumba as Senior Expert on Trade attached to the African Union (AU)...
Read more

Kampyongo happy with the soon to be enacted Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Bill

General News Chief Editor - 26
Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo has expressed happiness that the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Bill will soon be enacted into Law. ...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.