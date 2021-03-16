Home Affairs Minister Hon. Stephen Kampyongo says detaining of persons with immigration offences in correctional facilities will soon be a thing of a past once the National Migration Policy is finalized and approved by the cabinet.

Speaking when he officiated at the opening of the Senior and Regional Immigration Officers’ annual conference at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lusaka today, Hon Kampyongo said the detention of persons with immigration offenses in correctional facilities goes against international best practices.

“I am aware that the development of the National Migration Policy has advanced. I look forward to supporting the adoption of the policy once the documents have been submitted to cabinet for approval,” Hon. Kampyongo said.

Hon. Kampyongo said the National Migration Policy will provide a well-coordinated framework that will enhance the positive contributions of migrants to national development.

“It will also provide for better integration of migration in development plans, improve data collection on migration and remittance flows, improve recruitment mechanisms, and facilitate international Labour mobility through safe and legal channels,” he said.

And Hon.Kampyongo reiterated Government’s commitment to ensuring the continued modernization of operations in the Immigration Department and commended Immigration officers for embracing new digital platforms being implemented.

“The ministry will prioritize recruitment, the procurement of water transport and will continue with the planned construction of decent housing units,” He said.

Meanwhile, Department of Immigration Director General, Dr Denny Lungu thanked the Government for the support rendered.

“For the very first time in the history of the department, all the 98 stations have motor vehicles. This gesture has boosted morale among officers,” he said.

And Dr Lungu disclosed that the draft migration policy has been finalized and will soon be presented to cabinet for approval.

“The policy once finalized will contribute to a well-managed migration which contributes to improved national security and socio-economic development,” Dr. Lungu said.