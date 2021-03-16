Government Chief Whip Tutwa Ngulube says Zambians should ignore UPND aligned lawyer John Sangwa because he does not understand the law.
And Mr Ngulube who is a renowned lawyer has clarified on the grade 12 clause.
He told the Smart Eagles in an interview in Lusaka today, that Mr. Sangwa should know that President Edgar Lungu was legally sworn in, in 2016 after the presidential petition was thrown out.
Mr. Ngulube who is also Kabwe Central Constituency lawmaker says when a petition is thrown out, the President elect is automatically sworn in.
Mr. Ngulube says it is important that Zambians ignore Mr. Sangwa because he is hallucinating over the issue of the Presidency.
The aligned UPND lawyer is quoted in some section of the media saying that President Lungu was illegally sworn in 2016 because the High Court did not declare him as Republican President after the 2016 presidential petition was thrown out.
But Mr Ngulube says Mr Sangwa does not understand the law that is why he has been losing all court cases for his clients.
Mr Ngulube says Mr Sangwa has been misleading Zambians for sometime now, and should never be taken serious.
Meanwhile Mr Ngulube clarified on the Grade 12 clause that those who intend to contest political positions need to present before Electoral Commisaion of Zambia the grade twelve certificate or a GCE certificate with five O’levels which is equivalent to the grade twelve.
He says the Commission will not accept any tertiary qualifications when filing in for nominations.
This nigger needs to be castrated. PF cadre and nothing more. His job is to defend the crooks and mafia. That’s what he is good at.
We shall see how he will defend lungu the thief after august 12 elections
Really laughable…a two bit cowboy lawyer advising a State Constitutional lawyer about the constitution.
First of all , this boy is a former student of Sangwa , this is really interesting and that on the grade 12 certificate or equivalent ,
he says they ECZ will not accept the tetiary certificates or higher qualifications . It is simple or law or english langauge , if you say minimum grade 12 certificate or equivalent , it simply means that the minimum qualification needed is at least grade 12 certificate or equivalent or higher not otherwise at all. There are shall be such english or law.
Note that all of us students of business and marketing in one way or so we lerant english business law and the principles are the same
It is you who does not understand the law…you will only understand it when we boot you out come August,2021. mmmxxxxmmm tufyakwa
A dirty lawyer this tutwa, he is……..any dirty money without scribbles , like getting money from honeybee for selling Zambians expired medicines……..
You are right, sangwa is now just hallucinating, his hatred towards Lungu is giving him sleepless night.
Tutwa who was working for LRF a project under Simeza Sangwa associates now trying to show off in front of his former boss just because he has the backing of Chagwa. Immediately Chagwa is out even tutwas tune will change.