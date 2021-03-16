Government Chief Whip Tutwa Ngulube says Zambians should ignore UPND aligned lawyer John Sangwa because he does not understand the law.

And Mr Ngulube who is a renowned lawyer has clarified on the grade 12 clause.

He told the Smart Eagles in an interview in Lusaka today, that Mr. Sangwa should know that President Edgar Lungu was legally sworn in, in 2016 after the presidential petition was thrown out.

Mr. Ngulube who is also Kabwe Central Constituency lawmaker says when a petition is thrown out, the President elect is automatically sworn in.

Mr. Ngulube says it is important that Zambians ignore Mr. Sangwa because he is hallucinating over the issue of the Presidency.

The aligned UPND lawyer is quoted in some section of the media saying that President Lungu was illegally sworn in 2016 because the High Court did not declare him as Republican President after the 2016 presidential petition was thrown out.

But Mr Ngulube says Mr Sangwa does not understand the law that is why he has been losing all court cases for his clients.

Mr Ngulube says Mr Sangwa has been misleading Zambians for sometime now, and should never be taken serious.

Meanwhile Mr Ngulube clarified on the Grade 12 clause that those who intend to contest political positions need to present before Electoral Commisaion of Zambia the grade twelve certificate or a GCE certificate with five O’levels which is equivalent to the grade twelve.

He says the Commission will not accept any tertiary qualifications when filing in for nominations.