Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo has expressed happiness that the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Bill will soon be enacted into Law. Hon Kampyongo said during a briefing in Lusaka today that only wrong doers should be scared of the Bill.

He stressed that that the Bill “purely” intends to protect citizens and not supress their liberties. The minister noted that some people are being swindled by criminals online.

“That is why it is pleasing now that the long awaited for Cyber Security Bill which went through Parliament will become piece of Law. And like I have said before, the only ones who should be scared and concerned about that piece of the legislature are wrong doers, Law Breakers, criminals because cyber space has become such a complicated,” he said.

“I went in Japan a few days ago where I found complaints of some of our citizens who have been duped by scammers who have opened websites as car dealers. And they receive money from people and when it comes to receiving the motor vehicles some people have had to lose their money, hard earned money after serving. So we are trying to collaborate as a global village, to ensure that no wrong doer using cyber space has got sanctuary anywhere. What we are doing here is exactly what is obtaining in any other progressing country. You need to have cyber space that is safe for all the citizens.”

He said those in the habit of transmitting hate speech and stripping other people’s liberties will be caught in the law. The minister however urged the media to understand the Bill so that they disseminate accurate information about it.

Hon Kampyongo said government has a duty to protect its citizens from those abusing the cyber space.

“While other people are working hard to succeed in their businesses other are working hard to steal from them. Now we have so many electronic transactions. People can transact on their phones and people can be swindles on their phones,” he said.

“And if we don’t provide the legal framework that will make those that are swindling others punishable and get the electronic evidence submitted in the courts of Law, it means we are not responsible and caring for the people. So every government must care for its people and protect them. That is what we are trying to do with that piece of the legislation. Purely to protect the citizens and their liberties.”