9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, March 16, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Kampyongo happy with the soon to be enacted Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Bill

By Chief Editor
44 views
0
General News Kampyongo happy with the soon to be enacted Cyber Security and Cyber...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo has expressed happiness that the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Bill will soon be enacted into Law. Hon Kampyongo said during a briefing in Lusaka today that only wrong doers should be scared of the Bill.

He stressed that that the Bill “purely” intends to protect citizens and not supress their liberties. The minister noted that some people are being swindled by criminals online.

“That is why it is pleasing now that the long awaited for Cyber Security Bill which went through Parliament will become piece of Law. And like I have said before, the only ones who should be scared and concerned about that piece of the legislature are wrong doers, Law Breakers, criminals because cyber space has become such a complicated,” he said.

“I went in Japan a few days ago where I found complaints of some of our citizens who have been duped by scammers who have opened websites as car dealers. And they receive money from people and when it comes to receiving the motor vehicles some people have had to lose their money, hard earned money after serving. So we are trying to collaborate as a global village, to ensure that no wrong doer using cyber space has got sanctuary anywhere. What we are doing here is exactly what is obtaining in any other progressing country. You need to have cyber space that is safe for all the citizens.”

He said those in the habit of transmitting hate speech and stripping other people’s liberties will be caught in the law. The minister however urged the media to understand the Bill so that they disseminate accurate information about it.

Hon Kampyongo said government has a duty to protect its citizens from those abusing the cyber space.

“While other people are working hard to succeed in their businesses other are working hard to steal from them. Now we have so many electronic transactions. People can transact on their phones and people can be swindles on their phones,” he said.

“And if we don’t provide the legal framework that will make those that are swindling others punishable and get the electronic evidence submitted in the courts of Law, it means we are not responsible and caring for the people. So every government must care for its people and protect them. That is what we are trying to do with that piece of the legislation. Purely to protect the citizens and their liberties.”

Previous articleAnalysis of the Constitutional Court’s decision on the required minimum academic qualification to run for an election

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Kampyongo happy with the soon to be enacted Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Bill

Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo has expressed happiness that the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Bill will soon...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

More Early Childhood Education Teachers Needed-Kalumba

General News Chief Editor - 4
Ministry of General Education Permanent Secretary Jobbicks Kalumba says there is need for more training of Early Childhood Education (ECE) Teachers in Zambia,...
Read more

Church urged to counsel politicians

General News Chief Editor - 5
Mbala District Commissioner, Maybin Chibalange has called on the church to counsel politicians to promote peace and unity as the country heads towards the...
Read more

Victoria Falls thundering towards record levels in 2021

General News Chief Editor - 7
The rainy season in the Zambezi River catchment area begins around November and lasts until March. During this time and beyond, the Zambezi experiences high...
Read more

Zambia Urges SADC Countries to Ratify the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement

General News Chief Editor - 5
Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon. Joseph Malanji, M.P, led the Zambian delegation in Lusaka which participated in the Southern African Development Community (SADC)...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.