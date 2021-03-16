9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, March 16, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

KCM warns the public over fake commercial document

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
General News KCM warns the public over fake commercial document
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) seeks to warn its commercial partners and members of the public over a document circulated by unscrupulous people purporting that the Company has issued a tender for some mining equipment.

At no time has KCM issued any tenders for procurement of the listed heavy-duty pumps and underground rock drill. The document being circulated through social media is the work of criminally-minded characters who are hell-bent on causing panic in the market, financial harm to KCM partners and bring our Company’s name into disrepute and public ridicule, and hence should be dismissed with the contempt its deserves.

Konkola Copper Mines and its subsidiaries, the KCM SmelterCo Limited and Konkola Mineral Resources Limited, have established and systematic ways of procuring goods and services from old or new business partners through recognized channels and not via social media.

The Company encourages those seeking to do business with KCM to contact our Commercial department and not engage unauthorized third parties as doing so would be to the detriment of their business interests and KCM will not held liable for any losses that may be incurred in such “dubious transactions.”

KCM’s Security Department has launched investigations in the matter to ascertain the origins of the fake document. KCM will also engage the Zambia Police in trying to track down the originators of the dubious document for the law to take its course. Needless to state that KCM reserves its rights under the circumstances and wishes to state that it will protect and enforce its rights to their fullest extent.

Previous articleEU appoints Trevor Simumba as Senior Trade Expert to the EU

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

KCM warns the public over fake commercial document

Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) seeks to warn its commercial partners and members of the public over a document circulated...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

EU appoints Trevor Simumba as Senior Trade Expert to the EU

General News Chief Editor - 7
The European Union (EU) has appointed renowned trade specialist and advisor, Trevor Simumba as Senior Expert on Trade attached to the African Union (AU)...
Read more

Kampyongo happy with the soon to be enacted Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Bill

General News Chief Editor - 26
Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo has expressed happiness that the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Bill will soon be enacted into Law. ...
Read more

More Early Childhood Education Teachers Needed-Kalumba

General News Chief Editor - 4
Ministry of General Education Permanent Secretary Jobbicks Kalumba says there is need for more training of Early Childhood Education (ECE) Teachers in Zambia,...
Read more

Church urged to counsel politicians

General News Chief Editor - 6
Mbala District Commissioner, Maybin Chibalange has called on the church to counsel politicians to promote peace and unity as the country heads towards the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.