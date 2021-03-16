Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) seeks to warn its commercial partners and members of the public over a document circulated by unscrupulous people purporting that the Company has issued a tender for some mining equipment.

At no time has KCM issued any tenders for procurement of the listed heavy-duty pumps and underground rock drill. The document being circulated through social media is the work of criminally-minded characters who are hell-bent on causing panic in the market, financial harm to KCM partners and bring our Company’s name into disrepute and public ridicule, and hence should be dismissed with the contempt its deserves.

Konkola Copper Mines and its subsidiaries, the KCM SmelterCo Limited and Konkola Mineral Resources Limited, have established and systematic ways of procuring goods and services from old or new business partners through recognized channels and not via social media.

The Company encourages those seeking to do business with KCM to contact our Commercial department and not engage unauthorized third parties as doing so would be to the detriment of their business interests and KCM will not held liable for any losses that may be incurred in such “dubious transactions.”

KCM’s Security Department has launched investigations in the matter to ascertain the origins of the fake document. KCM will also engage the Zambia Police in trying to track down the originators of the dubious document for the law to take its course. Needless to state that KCM reserves its rights under the circumstances and wishes to state that it will protect and enforce its rights to their fullest extent.