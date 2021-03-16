Patriotic Front Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri has called for the arrest of Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo and Higher Education Minister Brian Mushimba for breaching Covid-19 prevention measures by mobilizing huge crowds for campaigns on the Copperbelt.

Mrs. Phiri has described the conduct of the Kabushi and Kankoyo lawmakers as irresponsible considering the outbreak of the pandemic with no respect for social distancing and other measures outlined.

Addressing the media in Lusaka today, Mrs. Phiri condemned the two ministers saying nobody is above the law and has called on the police to take charge and not spare anyone so that the covid-19 prevention measures are adhered to by all.

“I don’t know why the Police is letting people when we have Covid and we have the guidelines, even me when holding a press briefing I call Ichitintangombe (multitudes), come and arrest me,” Mrs Phiri said

“We saw with dismay the crowds that our Honourable Member of Parliament and Provincial Minister for Lusaka Bowman Lusambo pulled on the Copperbelt, that is not under the new normal. You as Police, what are you doing? Are you scared of arresting us as leaders?”

“We saw the same with our Minister of Education when we have a high number people dying of Covid in Mufulira and you go and have such a crowd,” she said.

Efforts to get both Mr. Lusambo and Dr. Mushimba on the matter proved futile by broadcast time as their mobile phones went unanswered.