9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, March 16, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Mumbi Phiri wants Bowman and Brian Mushimba arrested

By Chief Editor
44 views
0
Headlines Mumbi Phiri wants Bowman and Brian Mushimba arrested
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Patriotic Front Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri has called for the arrest of Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo and Higher Education Minister Brian Mushimba for breaching Covid-19 prevention measures by mobilizing huge crowds for campaigns on the Copperbelt.

Mrs. Phiri has described the conduct of the Kabushi and Kankoyo lawmakers as irresponsible considering the outbreak of the pandemic with no respect for social distancing and other measures outlined.

Addressing the media in Lusaka today, Mrs. Phiri condemned the two ministers saying nobody is above the law and has called on the police to take charge and not spare anyone so that the covid-19 prevention measures are adhered to by all.

“I don’t know why the Police is letting people when we have Covid and we have the guidelines, even me when holding a press briefing I call Ichitintangombe (multitudes), come and arrest me,” Mrs Phiri said

“We saw with dismay the crowds that our Honourable Member of Parliament and Provincial Minister for Lusaka Bowman Lusambo pulled on the Copperbelt, that is not under the new normal. You as Police, what are you doing? Are you scared of arresting us as leaders?”

“We saw the same with our Minister of Education when we have a high number people dying of Covid in Mufulira and you go and have such a crowd,” she said.

Efforts to get both Mr. Lusambo and Dr. Mushimba on the matter proved futile by broadcast time as their mobile phones went unanswered.

Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo arrives at Musa Kasonka stadium for the filing in of application to contest the Kabushi seat
Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo arrives at Musa Kasonka stadium for the filing in of application to contest the Kabushi seat

Previous articleCopperbelt DIV 1: Mutundo Stars Beat Jumulo in Kitwe Derby to Go Top

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Mumbi Phiri wants Bowman and Brian Mushimba arrested

Patriotic Front Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri has called for the arrest of Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo and...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia’s Empowerment Projects Only Favours Patriotic Front Members-UPND Vice President

Headlines Chief Editor - 25
United Party for National Development, Vice President Mutale Nalumango says developmental and empowerment projects have been shared with a bias of political affiliation because...
Read more

KBF was Expelled From PF and Cannot Attend the Party’s General Conference-Davies Mwila

Headlines Chief Editor - 25
The Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila has said that Lusaka Lawyer Kelvin Bwalya Fube, popularly known as KBF, is not a member of...
Read more

Zambians in SA respond to dual citizenship

Headlines Chief Editor - 22
The government has expressed happiness with the high number of Zambians applying to have their citizenship restored after renunciation. Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo...
Read more

President Lungu will steal the August election, no election will evict him from State House-Dr Sishuwa

Headlines Chief Editor - 81
Political Analyst Sishuwa Sishuwa has predicted that President Edgar Lungu will stay in office after August polls because she will rig the election. Dr Sishuwa...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.