Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Rural News
Chikankata DC warns illegal miners

By Chief Editor
Chikankata District Commissioner, Peter Mwiinde has warned people conducting illegal mining of different minerals in the area to stop the illicit act with immediate effect.

Mr. Mwiinde said any one who will be found mining illegally will be arrested by the Zambia police and prosecuted in courts of law.

He sounded the warning during the Mwenda Rural Development Trust and stakeholders meeting held at Chikankata mission today.

Mr. Mwiinde said it is unfortunate that some people have been carrying out illegal mining of different minerals in some parts of Chikankata district.

He said anyone who wants to do mining in the district should follow the rightful procedures in accordance with the mineral act of Zambia.

He has further stressed that anyone who will not follow the timely warning, their freedom will be curtailed without compromise.

Mr. Mwiinde said he has been receiving disturbing reports that some people have been indiscriminately extracting various minerals without following the law.

