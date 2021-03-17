9.5 C
People have suffered at the hands o the cyberspace Abusers, says President Lungu

By Chief Editor
President Edgar Lungu has said that the Cyber Security and Cybercrimes Bill should be enforced without fear or favor when it is enacted into Law. President Lungu said that a number of people have suffered at the hands of individuals who abuse the cyberspace and that this cannot be allowed to continue.

The President said that there is a need for Cyberspace to be used for the good of society and not to be abused by people with criminal minds.

The President said that the Bill is likely to be signed into Law as early as Friday this week. President Lungu said that much as he has the right to reject a Bill, this is not likely to happen because he followed the debates in Parliament on the Cyber Security and cybercrimes Bill, adding that parliament did a good job by considering a number of factors as it debated the bill.

President Lungu said this when he met a team of officials from the Cyber Hygiene Zambia at State House today.

And Cyber Hygiene Zambia Brand Ambassador Thokozile Muwamba said it is sad that people are abusing social media. Captain Muwamba said a child who was raised in an African home cannot insult people on Social media like the case is now.

She said insulting people is not only unAfrican but also against the country’s Christian values.

Meanwhile, Cyber Hygiene Zambia Chairperson Solomon Shakele said his organisation will continue educating people on the proper use of the cyber space.

Recently, Captain Muwamba and her team undertook a walk dubbed ‘Walkathon’ from Lusaka to Livingstone aimed at creating awareness against cyberbullying.

President Lungu meeting the ZAF female fighter jet pilot, Captain Thokozile Muwamba and her team who walked from Lusaka to Livingstone in a campaign against cyber bullying.
