Thursday, March 18, 2021
Beating of Zambia Police Officers by Suspected UPND cadres saddens SACCORD

The Southern African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes (SACCORD) is disheartened and regrets the acts of violence witnessed on commemorating Youth Day between suspected cadres belonging to the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) and officers from the Zambia Police Service (ZPS).

In a statement, SACCORD, Executive Director Boniface Cheembe says it is extremely concerned with what appears to be an increasing culture of disrespect and intolerance on the mandates of stakeholders in the governance process of the country.

“One may not always agree with the ZPS, however, it is disturbing to see citizens or cadres beat up ZPS officers and thereby send a wrong message to the public that when in disagreement with law enforcement officers it is okay to exchange punches,” he said.

He added that the usage of violence through physical force for anyone stakeholder to get what they want does not help Zambia’s democracy or peace in any way as the results tend to be injury and harm to people.

“This is evidenced by the injury to both the police officers and suspected UPND cadres which results in trauma on their part.”

He has since appealed to political party leaders in the country to prevail over their cadres to desist from engaging in acts of violence and to ensure that they respect the mandate of all stakeholders in the governance process of the country.

“We hope that the disturbing scenes witnessed on the Copperbelt will not repeat themselves as the nation builds momentum towards the 2021 general elections. We also appeal to the ZPS and opposition political parties to dialogue and address any misunderstandings peacefully as conflicts can become violent conflicts when there are not enough platforms for dialogue and disagreement.”

  2. The police attacked UPND youths because they were wearing red while leaving PF thugs to March freely wearing their PF regalia………

    We saw the videos…….

    1

  4. And these are the thugs who think they can rule this peaceful Christian nation. The police are very kind hearted because if it was me, as a karate black belt, I would have unleashed some dirty round kicks and slaps on them. This is madness from upnd. Can the police go after these disrespectful clowns

    1

  5. STOP LYING ABOUT YOUR BLACK BELT !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
    AND WE ARE NOT A CHRISTIAN NATION IT IS A NATION OF MANY THIEVES
    YOUR BIBLE IF YOU HAVE EVER READ IT SAYS THOU SHALL NOT STEAL !!
    NOW TELL ME WE ARE A CHRISTIAN NATION ???????????????????
    HOWEVER IN THE NEAR FUTURE WE WILL LIVE BY THE WORD OF GOD

