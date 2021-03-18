9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, March 18, 2021
Feature Politics
Updated:

I'll conduct mobilization activities by following the laid down Covid 19 health guidelines-Lusambo

By Chief Editor
Patriotic Front (PF) Copperbelt Province Coordinator Bowman Lusambo says the party will conduct mobilization activities by following the laid down Covid 19 health guidelines.
Mr. Lusambo says the party on the Copperbelt will ensure that there is a need to prevent the spread of Covid 19.

Mr. Lusambo during the Diamond TV morning programme today, says the party is also working tirelessly to ensure that the pandemic is eradicated, therefore, it will not abrogate the health guidelines that have been put in place by the authorities.

Mr. Lusambo who is also Lusaka Province Minister says his team will not at any time go against what has been provided in order to get rid of the deadly disease.
Meanwhile, Mr Lusambo says the money which has been distributed to marketers and need areas do not come from his pocket.

Mr. Lusambo says the money which has been distributed was allocated through the Constituency Development Fund.

He says all the Constituencies countrywide are given funds by the central Government, therefore, his Constituency team thought of helping the marketers and many others.
“The money which was distributed was not from my personal pocket but it was budget for from the Constituency Development Fund.

You can ask even MPs from Southern Province are given that money. So for us we thought of helping our people,” he says.

