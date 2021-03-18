9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, March 18, 2021
Napsa Stars Squander Lead, Nkana Continue to Stall

By sports
Nkana’s 2020/2021 CAF Confederation Cup group stage campaign continued to stall while Napsa Stars missed an opportunity to collect their debut league phase win following  Wednesday’s outcome of  their respective match-day-two dates.

At National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka, Napsa squandered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with JS Kabylie of Algeria.

Jimmy Mukeya headed in the opening goal in the13th minute to give Napsa a 1-0 halftime lead.

Napsa  extended  their  advantage via an Ahmed  Kerroum  own-goal in  the  63rd minute following  his miscommunicated back-pass  to  goalkeeper Oussama Benbot.

But JSK hit back in the last eight minutes of the game and their first goal was also courtesy of an own -goal from Napsa defender Amos Simwanza in the 82nd minute.

The dramatic comeback was completed in stoppage time through 80th minute substitute Massinissa Nezla to see the Algerians stay unbeaten after two games in Group B.

JSK are the new Group B leaders after two games on 4 points, displacing defending champions RSB Berkane of Morocco who were relegated to third place and staying put on 3 points after losing 2-0 away in Cameroon to Coton Sport who went second on goal difference with 3 points.

Napsa are bottom of Group B on 1 point and host Coton Sport on match-day-three on April 2.

And at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, Nkana fell 2-0 at home to Raja Casablanca of Morocco in what was interestingly their debut continental meeting.

Nkana and Raja went into the break level 0-0 but the hosts had goalkeeper Moses Mapulanga to thank for making some critical saves in the first 45 minutes.
But the deadlock was broken in the 46th minute when Nkana defender Moses Nyondo conceded a penalty after he brought down Abdelilah Hafidi that Soufiane Rahimi stepped up to convert and give Raja the lead.

Wail Sadaoui sealed the 3 points with a solo effort in the 86th minute.    

Raja  are second  in Group D  tied on 6 points with leaders and  last season’s  CAF  Confederation Cup runners-up  Pyramids of  Egypt who  beat  Namungo 2-0  away  in Tanzania.

Third placed Namungo, like Nkana, have zero points and meet in a bottom two date in Dar es Salaam on April 2.

Previous articleTanzania’s President John Magufuli dies aged 61

