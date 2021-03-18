President Edgar Lungu says he has learnt of the untimely death of President Tanzanian President John Magufuli with a deep sense of shock and sorrow.

And President Lungu says the late Tanzanian leader was a good friend of his.

President Lungu has described Dr Magufuli as an outspoken, fearless, and practical modern African leader who made the world pay attention for his unconventional leadership as he transformed Tanzania.

He has extended, on behalf of the Government and People of Zambia and on his own behalf, sincere condolences to the Government and People of the United Republic of Tanzania, as well as the bereaved family on the great loss of the prolific son of Africa.

The President says the untimely death of President Magufuli will forever be painfully etched in the collective memory of the People of the United Republic of Tanzania for his selflessness resolve to bring about socio economic transformation and prosperity t

his countrymen.

President Lungu says on the regional front, President Magufuli will be remembered for his immense contribution towards the growth of the Southern African Development Community -SADC- through his recent Chairmanship of the regional body.

President Lungu further says Dr. Magufuli was equally passionate about the promotion of the Swahili language throughout the SADC region and would go out of his way to teach fellow Presidents the Swahili language during meetings.

And in his message of condolences to Tanzania’s Vice-President, SAMIA Hassan Suluhu, President Lungu stated that the Zambian Government will continue to cherish the friendship the two countries shared which served to further enhance the relations between Zambia and Tanzania.

And President Lungu has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the President of the Republic of South Africa, CYRIL RAMAPHOSA on the passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini of the Zulu nation, who died on 12th March 2021.

The President has paid glowing tribute to His Majesty, being the eighth and longest serving Zulu monarch for his dedication and commitment to rural Community development.

President Lungu says King Zwelithini will particularly be remembered for creating initiatives in the fight against HIV and AIDS in South Africa, as was illustrated by the work of the Bayede Foundation Trust that His Majesty founded in 2006.

The President recalls that the King was an ardent campaigner for the well-being of his subjects through various programmes, including the fight against poverty, the promotion of education and decent health care systems.

This is contained in a statement to ZNBC News by president lungu’s special assistant for press and public relations, Isaac Chipampe.