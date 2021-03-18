The reduction in nomination fees for presidential and parliamentary candidates by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has cheered stakeholders in Muchinga Province.

A cross section of stakeholders in Muchinga Province, have welcomed the move by ECZ to reduce the nomination fees in the August 12 general elections.

Speaking in separate telephone interviews in Chinsali yesterday, aspiring candidates for mayoral position in Mpika district on the PF ticket Haggai Ng’andu said the reduction in nomination fees by ECZ will allow a lot of people to exercise their democratic rights.

Mr Ng’andu added that the step taken by ECZ is welcome, saying maintaining a high nomination fee could have deprived and disadvantaged many people who wish to stand in various positions ahead of this years’ general elections.

He said he is happy that the Electoral Commission of Zambia has finally yielded to pressure from stakeholders, calling for the reduction of fees for the 2021 general elections.

Mr Ng’andu lamented that the first proposed nomination fees by ECZ were too high for some potential candidates.

He further thanked the Zambia Centre for Inter-Party Dialogue (ZCID) and other electoral players for the role they played in ensuring that the proposed nomination fees for the 2021 General Elections are reduced.

“I wish to appreciate all those that were involved and made serious submissions to ECZ to have the nomination fees reduced,” he stated.

And Chinsali Mayor, Thomas Mutale, has thanked ECZ for considering the plight of many Zambians and hearing their cry.

Mr Mutale said the reduction has come at the right time and it will allow all those wishing to stand in various positions to raise the required nomination fee.

Meanwhile, another aspiring candidate vying for the position of MP in Mpika Constituency, Danny Chisanga, has commended ECZ for listening to the concerns of stakeholders and acting quickly.

Mr Chisanga said the K5, 000 that has been knocked out from the nomination fees will help facilitate his movements to areas where has not yet reached.

He said nowadays, money is hard to come by hence the reduced amount is a relief to him and many other candidates.

“What ECZ has done will allow all those who were disadvantaged due financial challenges yet have leadership qualities, to exercise their rights and leadership potential,” he said.

Mr Chisanga said the move will see more people participate in the elections as it is one of the requirements of democracy.

ECZ recently announced the reduction in Nomination fees for presidential and parliamentary candidates in the forthcoming general elections slated for August 12, has been reduced by K5, 000.

Male presidential candidates will now pay K95, 000 from K100, 000, while their female counterpart will pay K75, 000 from the initial proposal of K80, 000 respectively.

Female Parliamentary candidates fees have now been pegged at K13, 500 from the initial K15, 000 whereas the male candidates will part away with K15, 000 from K20, and 000.

Last year stakeholders among them, the church, opposition political parties, Zambia Centre for Inter-Party Dialogue (ZCID) and other electoral players, among others, rejected the first proposal of nomination fees saying it was too high and asked ECZ to reduce the fees.