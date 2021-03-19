National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Godfridah Sumaili says the participation of the Church in the development of human capital is a key ingredient for economic development.

Rev. Sumaili said the Church’s involvement in higher Education is an assurance that human development is valued and placed as an aspect which will help with the attainment of the National Development Plan.

Rev Sumali said this in a speech read on her behalf by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Howard Sikwela, during the launch of Christian Colleges and Universities Association (CCUA).

Rev. Sumaili indicated that Tertiary institutions run by Churches should inculcate Christian values in their learners in order to inspire good morals and principles which are also National values enshrined in the constitution.

She explained that government supports the newly launched association as it will contribute to self-regulation and enhance best practices among the church-run higher institutions of learning.

And CCUA Chairperson Lazarus Phiri said the association is aimed at advancing a biblical worldview in higher education in Zambia and unifying member institutions that seek to create an environment for Christ transformed lives by offering excellence in education.

He explained that the main purpose of the association is to provide relevant information and advocacy for Christian colleges and universities in Zambia.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Higher Education Permanent Secretary Kayula Siame expressed happiness with the rate at which the number of government and private Universities and colleges is increasing in Zambia.

Mrs Siame said it is overwhelming to realize that most young people in the country have access to higher education and are able to acquire knowledge for self-sustainability.