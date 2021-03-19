9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, March 19, 2021
Headlines
CSPR speaks against adoption fees

By Chief Editor
The Civil Society for Poverty Reduction (CSPR) in Eastern Province has described as exorbitant the adoption fees that some political parties are charging for this year elections.

ZANIS reports that CSPR Provincial Coordinator Samson Mbewe said the high application fees that political parties are charging those applying to be adopted as candidates has the potential to discriminate the youth and women from contesting in this year’s general elections.

Mr Mbewe noted that the fees do not promote youth and women participation in politics as majority of them have no financial capacity to afford what they are being asked to pay for applications in their various political parties.

He mentioned with the foregoing, the country will disadvantage itself from benefiting from the good leadership that the young and energetic possess.

Mr Mbewe has urged political parties to provide a conducive-environment for the young people and women to aspire for political office by reducing or completely removing the application fees.

‘’As CSPR, we are concerned with the high application fees charged to aspiring candidates by political parties. This will surely disadvantage youths and women who may want to vie for political office during the August general election,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, Youth Development Foundation (YDF) Executive Director Chinoya Muyeye has described the high fees being charged on candidacy applicants as a mockery on democracy as well as an impediment to youth participation in the political processes of the country.

Mr Muyeye has reiterated that the fees are not affordable to the young people considering the economic downturn that the country is passing through.

He has warned that if political parties do not rescind their decision, youth participation in the August polls will be affected as majority of cannot afford to pay the high fees.

Some political parties are charging as much as K5 000 for those applying to be adopted as candidates in the forthcoming parliamentary polls.

