The Higher Education Authority (HEA) has disclosed that 5 universities are illegally operating as Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in the country, contrary to the provisions of the Higher Education Act No. 4 of 2013.

In a statement Authority Corporate Communications Officer, Boniface Musoba has since named the Universities as

Elpalate University in Lusaka, Landmark University in Lusaka, Shalome University in Kitwe, Shaphat University in Lusaka, and Yesbud University in Lusaka.

Mr Musoba said the notice has been issued pursuant to Part IV Section 15 (1) of the Higher Education Act No. 4 of 2013, which states that a person shall not operate a private HEI unless the private HEI is registered under this Act.

“HEA has been made aware that some of the aforementioned institutions are fraudulently issuing financial aid to unsuspecting members of the general public in order to recruit them,” He said.

Mr Musoba further strongly warned the general public not to enrol in any private institution that is not registered with the Authority.

He also disclosed that Melburn Institute of Applied Sciences is offering illegal degrees.

Mr Musoba added that the notice has been issued pursuant to Statutory Instrument No. 25 of 2016 Part III Paragraph 10 (1) which states that the proprietor of an HEI shall not offer Learning Programmes (LPs) for which it is not accredited.