Health
Health Minister says Government has made progress in getting COVID-19 Vaccine

Government says it has made tremendous progress in acquiring the covid 19 vaccine in the country and is awaiting cabinet approval.

Health Minister Dr Jonas Chanda said government has since continued to engage stakeholders in the country to ensure transparency in acquiring and roling out the vaccine.

He has reiterated that the procuring of the covid 19 vaccine will be transparent.

Dr Chanda however said that the covid 19 is a revolving pandemic and some countries are recording increased cases of cold season.
He has reiterated the importance of prevention in the country and has since called on the public to play their role in preventing the virus.
He said people should no relent on the prevention measures against covid.

Dr Chanda has disclosed that today has marked one year since the first two cases of covid19 were recorded in the country.
He disclosed that the country has recorded over 85, 889 total number of cases.

“Our response over the past year has focused on an eight pronged strategy: Surveillance and case finding; Case management; Infection prevention and control; Risk communication and community engagement; Laboratory diagnosis; Logistics and supply chain management; Appropriate competent and adequate workforce; and Routine essential health services,” said Dr. Chanda.

“This year we are scheduled to add a ninth aspect to the response strategy in the form of the COVID-19 vaccination programme, once it receives cabinet approval,” he added.

He was speaking today when he updated the nation on the current COVID-19 situation in the country.

Dr. Chanda further said the country has recorded 387 new cases out of 6,381 tests conducted in the last 24 hours indicating 6% positivity.
He further said that the country has also recorded 5 new deaths and 70 discharges in the same period.

