Power Dynamos Host Prison Leopards in Top 5 Chase

A top five spot beckons this Saturday when Power Dynamos and Prison Leopards meet in a rescheduled FAZ Super Division Week 19 fixture at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.

The fixture sees Prison’s return to fully focus on the league for the remainder of this season following 2021 ABSA Cup quarterfinal elimination last Sunday by Lusaka Dynamos on post-match penalties after a 1-1 draw at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

Promoted Prison are currently seventh on the log on 29 points, one point more than Power who are ninth but trail the top two by a gap of at least seven points where second positioned Zanaco have 36 points and leaders Zesco United are on 40 points after twenty games played.

Fifth placed Buildcon who have 31 points are the benchmark both Power and Prison must supersede heading into Saturday’s game.

Victory for Prison will see them replace Buildcon and will have just goal difference separating them fourth positioned Forest Rangers.

A home win for Power will obviously see the Kitwe side leap over Prison and join Buildcon and number six side Kabwe Warriors on 31 points before the league resumes at the end of three-week international and Cup break on April 3.
Meanwhile, the first leg Week 2 meeting between Power and Prison on November 4 ended 0-0 in Kabwe.

But Power head into their home game without their international call-ups with defender Zachariah Chilongoshi, midfielders Benson Sakala and Spencer Sautu who are all away on AFCON 2021 qualifying duty with Chipolopolo.

Prison’s on the other hand have no such stress with the same strong side that featured in the ABSA quarterfinals at their disposal.

