Northern Province Minister, Chungu Bwalya says the government has made great strides in taking health services closer to the people as evidenced by the completion of 69 health posts in the region.

Speaking during the official opening of Nshindaila Health Post in Lupososhi District, Mr. Bwalya said the government has continued to prioritize the health of citizens as key to social-economic development.

Mr. Bwalya who is also Lupososhi Member of Parliament said the completion of the 69 prefabricated health posts given to the province is evidence of government’s commitment to improving health care services in the country.

He said the government’s commitment to strengthen health systems through a primary health care approach deserves commendation from all Zambians.

Mr. Bwalya stated that people in the area used to cover long distances to access health services.

“The PF government has invested heavily in the health sector which no previous governments can be compared to hence we have to give credit where it is due,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chieftainess Chungu of the Bemba-speaking people of Lupososhi District has hailed the government for constructing the health post in her chiefdom.

Chieftainess Chungu who was represented by Nshindaila Senior Village Headman, Boston Nshindaila said people in the area are relieved with the construction of the health post.

“People especially women used to face difficulties to access health services as they have to cover long distances,” he said

And Lupososhi District Commissioner, Mambwe Katontoka disclosed that six health posts have been constructed in the district under the PF government.

Ms. Katontoka added that two mini hospitals and a district hospital are under construction while two other mini hospitals are yet to be commissioned.

She expressed confidence the health post will reduce maternal and child mortality rates.

“People are grateful to the government for embarking on a number of developmental projects in the district,” Ms. Katontoka further said.

And District Health Director, Kelvin Mulemwa disclosed that despite inadequate staffing, his office has managed to reassign health workers to the newly commissioned health post to reduce the distances.

“Nshindaila health post is expected to provide outpatient curative services, promotive and preventive health services such as health education, family planning services and antenatal services among others,” he added.