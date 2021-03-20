The Zambia versus Sierra Leone friendly that was scheduled to be played this Monday is off.

Chipolopolo were due to host Sierra Leone on March 22 at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Sierra Leone were due to make a brief stop in Zambia en route to Maseru for their 2021 AFCON qualifying date against Lesotho.

“Following the withdrawal by the Sierra Leone Football Association from Monday’s (22.03.21) scheduled international friendly match against Zambia, the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) wishes to inform its members and stakeholders that the game has been cancelled,” FAZ spokesperson Sydney Mungala said.

“The Sierra Leone Football Association has notified FAZ that they have pulled out of the match following hitches around travel arrangements and Covid-19 travel restrictions for some of their key players.”

The match was set for 21h00 as a test run for Thursdays 2021 SAFCON group h qualifier against Algeria at the same venue.