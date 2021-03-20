9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, March 20, 2021
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Chipolopolo-Sierra Leone Friendly is Off

By sports
45 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Chipolopolo-Sierra Leone Friendly is Off
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambia versus Sierra Leone friendly that was scheduled to be played this Monday is off.

Chipolopolo were due to host Sierra Leone on March 22 at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Sierra Leone were due to make a brief stop in Zambia en route to Maseru for their 2021 AFCON qualifying date against Lesotho.

“Following the withdrawal by the Sierra Leone Football Association from Monday’s (22.03.21) scheduled international friendly match against Zambia, the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) wishes to inform its members and stakeholders that the game has been cancelled,” FAZ spokesperson Sydney Mungala said.

“The Sierra Leone Football Association has notified FAZ that they have pulled out of the match following hitches around travel arrangements and Covid-19 travel restrictions for some of their key players.”

The match was set for 21h00 as a test run for Thursdays 2021 SAFCON group h qualifier against Algeria at the same venue.

Previous articleThis is why Zambia may burn after the August election

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Chipolopolo-Sierra Leone Friendly is Off

The Zambia versus Sierra Leone friendly that was scheduled to be played this Monday is off. Chipolopolo were due to...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Nelson “Haile” Banda Dies

Feature Sports sports - 0
The death of former Zambia and Mighty Mufulira Wanderers attacker Nelson “Haile” Banda has been confirmed. His son Jeff Banda revealed that his father died...
Read more

Fans Troop Back to Stadiums As Zambia Rugby Season Kicks Off

Feature Sports sports - 0
Spectators will be allowed as the 2021 local rugby season starts on Saturday with traditional opening matches in the new normal. Zambia Rugby Union spokesperson...
Read more

Power Dynamos Host Prison Leopards in Top 5 Chase

Feature Sports sports - 0
A top five spot beckons this Saturday when Power Dynamos and Prison Leopards meet in a rescheduled FAZ Super Division Week 19 fixture at...
Read more

Kanidu Points Out Nkana’s Continental Malaise

Feature Sports sports - 3
Coach Kelvin Kaindu has blamed Nkana’s dismissal in the CAF Confederation Cup group stage on inexperience. Kalampa were on Wednesday thumped 2-0 by Moroccan side...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.