Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Rev. Godfridah Sumaili has encouraged the church in Zambia to continue adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines.

Speaking when she met the clergy of Kasama and Lunte District respectively Rev. Sumaili said government is aware of the negative impact the covid-19 pandemic has posed on the church and other sectors of the economy.

She said it is for that reason that government through His. Excellency President Edgar Chagwa lungu has decided to launch a 50 million Kwacha empowerment scheme to help cushion the impact posed by the pandemic.

Rev. Sumaili added that government realizes that Church, Religious and Faith-Based organisations have the capacity to contribute to the economy and build resilience amongst them.

She encouraged the churches in Northern and Muchinga Province to form cooperatives and access funds to help the hard hit churches in the remote areas of the country.

She said government wants to see the projects and programs run by the churches that have been impacted revived.

Rev. Sumaili however reminded the church to demonstrate transparency, accountability and integrity as they access and disburse the funds.

And Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia Muchinga representative Pastor Tom Taima has thanked President Edgar Lungu for remembering to empower the church.

Pastor Taima said the church is excited to see that President Lungu has fulfilled his promise to the church and hoped funds could be disbursed soon to enable the church get back on track.

Pastor Taima however pledged that the church will remain faithful and use the funds for the intended purpose.