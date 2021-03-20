Patriotic Front (PF) Central Committee Member Given Lubinda has said that the ruling party cannot afford to go back to be in the opposition. Hon Lubinda, who is also Justice Minister, said that it is impressive that the PF has become so popular and attractive as seen with the high numbers of aspiring candidates wishing to stand on the PF ticket in this year’s elections.

Hon Lubinda said this when he delivered the PF Candidate Adoption Rules 2021 to all aspiring candidates wishing to stand on the PF ticket as Members of Parliament, Mayor/Council Chairperson and councilors, and party officials in Northern Province.

He was in the company of Hon Philip Kosamu MCC and Hon Davies Chisopa MCC.

“When late President Michael Sata formed this party, he was begging people to stand on the PF ticket. You can ask Hon Mpakateni who was our first MP here in Northern Province. But now, you can even have as many as twelve candidates wishing to stand on the PF ticket. This is because PF is strong, attractive, and has become so popular,” said Hon Lubinda.

“I have come here to deliver a message from His Excellency President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu. He says let’s continue to love one another as this is key to strengthening our party. The PF is very strong, and it’s because of the structures that we have as a party. I, therefore, urge you to remain focused, and let’s continue to build our party.”

Speaking earlier, MCC Hon Kosamu said the party should adopt the Seesa formula, in reference to regional block voting, to get maximum votes for President Lungu.

And Hon Chisopa said the Central Committee already settled for President Lungu as the PF candidate in this year’s general elections, adding that even as the party goes to the general conference, President Lungu should be maintained as a president.

Other notable cabinet and Members of Parliament present at the meeting included Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya, Hon Brian Mundubile, Hon Christopher Yaluma, Hon Bwalya Chungu, Hon Kapembwa Simbao, Hon Hastings Chansa, Hon Godfridah Sumaili among others.