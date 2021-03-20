Minister of Health Jonas Chanda has warned the public not to relent in the fight against Covid-19 even when cases are reducing.

Dr. Chanda said the Covid-19 disease will continue for some time as evidenced by the number of countries worldwide experiencing third and fourth waves of the pandemic.

He said there was also need for pandemic resource mobilization to ensure the management of the outbreak and routine health service delivery.

Dr. Chanda has meanwhile commended all cooperating partners who have been supportive in supplementing government’s resources for health management.

And the minister has disclosed that the Zambia recorded 170 new cases of Covid-19 out of 5,051 tests conducted, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed cases recorded to date to 86,059.

He stated that Lusaka province was leading in new cases after recording 44, 38 in Eastern, 25 in Copperbelt, 19 in North Western, 15 in Southern, two in Central, two in Muchinga, Northern and Western provinces had one case each.

He added that three new deaths were reported, bringing the cumulative number of Covid-19 related deaths recorded to date to 1,178.

Dr. Chanda classified the deaths as 648 Covid-19 deaths and 530 Covid-19 associated deaths.

He explained that a combined 187 discharges were recorded from both the Covid-19 isolation facilities and home management, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 82,714.

“We currently have 2,167 active cases of which 2,041 are under community management and 126 are admitted to our Covid-19 facilities. Among those admitted, 98 are on oxygen therapy and 23 are in critical condition,” he said.