9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, March 20, 2021
type here...
Health
Updated:

Zambia records 3 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hrs

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
Health Zambia records 3 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hrs
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Minister of Health Jonas Chanda has warned the public not to relent in the fight against Covid-19 even when cases are reducing.

Dr. Chanda said the Covid-19 disease will continue for some time as evidenced by the number of countries worldwide experiencing third and fourth waves of the pandemic.

He said there was also need for pandemic resource mobilization to ensure the management of the outbreak and routine health service delivery.

Dr. Chanda has meanwhile commended all cooperating partners who have been supportive in supplementing government’s resources for health management.

And the minister has disclosed that the Zambia recorded 170 new cases of Covid-19 out of 5,051 tests conducted, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed cases recorded to date to 86,059.

He stated that Lusaka province was leading in new cases after recording 44, 38 in Eastern, 25 in Copperbelt, 19 in North Western, 15 in Southern, two in Central, two in Muchinga, Northern and Western provinces had one case each.

He added that three new deaths were reported, bringing the cumulative number of Covid-19 related deaths recorded to date to 1,178.

Dr. Chanda classified the deaths as 648 Covid-19 deaths and 530 Covid-19 associated deaths.

He explained that a combined 187 discharges were recorded from both the Covid-19 isolation facilities and home management, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 82,714.

“We currently have 2,167 active cases of which 2,041 are under community management and 126 are admitted to our Covid-19 facilities. Among those admitted, 98 are on oxygen therapy and 23 are in critical condition,” he said.

Previous articleZCTU joins in mourning Magufuli

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 0

Zambia records 3 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hrs

Minister of Health Jonas Chanda has warned the public not to relent in the fight against Covid-19 even when...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Health Minister says Government has made progress in getting COVID-19 Vaccine

Health Chief Editor - 9
Government says it has made tremendous progress in acquiring the covid 19 vaccine in the country and is awaiting cabinet approval. Health Minister Dr Jonas...
Read more

Rotary-led Partners for a Malaria-Free Zambia awarded US$6 million to reduce burden of malaria in heavily affected districts

Health editor - 5
To help end a leading cause of illness and death in the southern African country of Zambia, a Rotary club-led initiative aims to save...
Read more

ZAMRA cautions public against self-prescription of drugs

Health Chief Editor - 2
The Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) has reiterated its position and cautioned members of the public against self-prescription of drugs. ZAMRA Senior Public Relations Officer...
Read more

153 Covid-19 cases recorded in 24 hours

Health Chief Editor - 3
Minister of Health Jonas Chanda has revealed that the Zambia has continued to record a downward trend in new Covid-19 cases. Dr. Chanda...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.