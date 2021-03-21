The ruling Patriot Front (PF) has extended an olive branch to former Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili to rejoin the Party.

PF Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila says the ruling party is more than ready to welcome Mr. Kambwili should he consider going back to the PF.

Speaking when he addressed Party officials and aspiring candidates at Moba Hotel in Kitwe today, Hon Mwila said it was the desire of the party that Hon. Kambwili goes back to the PF as he is one of it’s founding members that worked hard and suffered for the party.

“His brothers and sisters are in PF, we told him that were you are going they are not going to accommodate you because they are not part of you,” Hon. Mwila said.

The PF Secretary General said the ruling party will have no problem working with Mr. Kambwili as they know his strengths and weaknesses.

And Hon. Mwila has directed party officials and members to go out and ensure that they bring back those that left the part for various reasons to ensure that President Lungu and the PF win the August 12 general elections with a landslide victory.

He has further urged party members and those aspiring for various positions to concentrate on mobilizing the party to ensure that President Lungu retains his presidency.

He charged that the legacy of the party is with the president hence the need for members to ensure that they maximize on President Lungu’s votes.

The PF Secretary General has in the last two days been addressing Party officials and aspiring candidates in Lusaka, Central and Copperbelt provinces on the adoption guidelines.

Hon. Mwila has been accompanied by newly elected Lusaka Province PF Chairman Kennedy Kamba, national mobilization Secretary, Brian Mununka, PF Deputy Media Director Antonio Mwanza and Secretariat Director of Operations Alick Tembo.