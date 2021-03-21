Chilubi Member of Parliament Mulenga Fube has commended opposition embattled National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Chishimba Kambwili for unreservedly apologizing to President Edgar Lungu over unwarranted statements.

Mr. Fube observed that the apology from Dr. Kambwili should not be despised by people because it comes at a time when Christians across the world are in self-introspection and reflection ahead of the Easter period.

“Speaking as a Catholic, we are in Lent, which is a time of reflection and reconciliation leading to the commemoration of Easter. So what Dr. Kambwili has done resonates well with Christian principles,” he said.

Kasama that the decision by the opposition leader is also in line with the country’s national values that promote peace, forgiveness and co-existence.

The Chilubi lawmaker has since urged politicians in particular and the Zambian people in general not to debate Dr. Kambwili’s apology saying accepting it or not is a preserve of the President Lungu and Mr. Valden Findlay.

“This apology is directed to the President and Mr. Findlay, they are the only ones to approve or to disapprove, not anyone else. There is no desperation but only morals in line with our national values,” he said.

Last Thursday, Dr. Kambwili pleaded with both President Lungu and businessman Mr. Findlay to find space in their hearts to forgive him for insinuating that they were engaged in drug dealing.