Zambia Electricity Supply Company (Zesco) says the company is scheduled to set up a biggest 330KV transmission line in Western province.

Speaking during a stakeholder’s engagement meeting in Senanga district, Zesco Senior Manager Dr Elestina Mwewa said the coming of the project to the province is a game changer as it will boost the power supply.

“The project is called Sesheke-Mongu-Shangombo 330 transmission line will also give an opportunity to those in rural areas to be part of the national grid.

Dr Mwewa said the project will generate power from the Ngonye Hydro power station then connect to the national grid.

“This project will facilitate the connection of the Ngonye hydro power station to the national grid,” She stated.

Dr Mwewa further noted that the country is no longer experiencing load shedding and the recent power blackout in the province was due to a technical fault.

“The power blackout that was experienced on Tuesday night to Wednesday morning this week affecting Senanga, Sioma, Mongu and other districts was due to a fault along the Sioma and Senanga route and our officers quickly attended to it. Until further notice we do not have load shedding,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Acting Senanga District Commissioner Dr Likambi Kambinda called for efficiency in the implementation of the project in the district.

“The coming of the project is an important undertaking and it is good that Zesco has started stakeholder’s engagement which is vital for the smooth implementation of the project,” Dr Kambinda said.

And Zesco Western Province Regional Manager, Silvester Chumanya said the current power demand is not sufficient hence this project will lessen the burden of power connections.

“We want to have power for everyone even those in rural areas will be connected,” Mr Chumanya said.

Meanwhile, Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) Induna Kalonga of the Limulunga Kuta called on the people in the district to support the project.

Induna Kalonga said the BRE working with government wants to ensure that people’s livelihoods are improved through various investments.

ZANIS reports that a team from Zesco is touring districts in Western province as part of the stakeholder’s engagement towards the implementation of the 330 KV transmission project.